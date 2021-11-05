LAS VEGAS (November 4, 2021) – The boxers who will compete on the Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant on Saturday’s SHOWTIME PPV went head-to-head on Thursday with their respective contests throbbing during a fiery press conference before entering the ring as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference this Thursday was attended by two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “El Perro” Dirrell and an exciting contender like “Loco” Marcos Hernández, who will meet in a 10-round date as part of the event. co-main of the night, with a former world super bantamweight champion like Rey Vargas who will face Mexican Leonardo Báez in a 10-round commitment, and with super lightweight contenders Elvis Rodríguez and Juan Pablo Romero, who will battle it out. 10 rounds kicking off the pay-per-view broadcast at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

This event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

This is what the fighters had to say on Thursday:

ANTHONY DIRRELL

“You can expect to see fireworks. I know that Marcos is a good, aggressive boxer. This fight will be hot. I try to make my mark and have the opportunity to face the winner of the main event. I must give a good performance. It won’t be easy, but I’m ready for the challenge.

“This will be a great opportunity, one of the most important fights of the year. I need to win and go back to being who I once knew how to be. We’ll see what happens when I win this Saturday.

“I am convinced that I belong to the 168-pound elite. That’s all that matters. I contribute a lot and I am not afraid of anyone. You will see the fruits of my training this Saturday.

“I want people to be very clear about who deserves to be the next to fight for the super middleweight belts. I’m a veteran and I think I’m well equipped to deal with this Saturday’s main event winner, whoever he is …

“I want to fight for something significant, like a world title. That is what I will look for after this fight ”.

MARCOS HERNÁNDEZ

“I am grateful for this great opportunity, and I look forward to turning this fight into even more opportunities after Saturday night.

“I have never said no to a fight if it comes up to me. I will always say yes. I am grateful to be able to face a multi world champion. I’ve already fought at 168 pounds before, so weight doesn’t concern me.

“Let others decide what a victory would mean for my reputation as a boxer, I am dedicated to boxing

“Anthony Dirrell was a two-time world champion and he will be a tough opponent. I will try to be at my best level.

KING VARGAS

“I am very proud to be able to fight on this card and I already want to prove myself after two years of being out of the ring. I am ready for Saturday.

“If they think inactivity will affect me, they couldn’t be more wrong. I came to show that I can still be a contender. We’ll see what happens this Saturday, but I’m confident in my ability.

“If the possibility of fighting Gary Russell Jr. is on the table, I will be ready to seize it and pursue the featherweight title. However, right now I am only focused on what will happen this Saturday. on the table,

“My inactivity happened for a variety of reasons. A situation with my former promoter, then the pandemic, and then my broken left leg. But all that is in the past and I’m ready for all-out war from start to finish this Saturday

LEONARDO BÁEZ

“I came to take this opportunity on a great stage to the fullest. Canelo is the most popular boxer on the planet and it is an honor for me to be part of this event. I will do everything I can to win and give a great show for the fans, they deserve it.

“If the knockout punch comes along, I’ll take advantage of it. We prepare in a great way and we are ready to reach the final bell against a quality rival like Rey Vargas ”.

ELVIS RODRÍGUEZ

“I went a long way to get here. I am grateful to all those who have helped me. I had to work hard and I corrected many mistakes that helped me improve. I’ll prove it this Saturday.

“I made too many mistakes in my most recent fight. I have focused on improving my defense, throwing better combinations, and being more agile in the ring. If I defeat Romero this Saturday, my career will begin again. Nothing is impossible”

JUAN PABLO ROMERO

“This weekend will be special for all Mexicans. I am grateful that Canelo opened the doors for us to be a part of this preliminary card, and excited to give a great show to the fans that will culminate in my victory.

“My goal is to show that the Mexican boxing style is well in force. I will be aggressive and try to win by following my strategy “