We are in months with a lot of rain and that is synonymous with cloudy windows. We tell you how to solve this problem with some infallible tricks

The difference in temperature between the inside of the car and the outside It is the culprit that the windows are fogged. Currently these have an anti-fog system that automatically demists our car.

However, those who have a more modest or older vehicle It does not have this possibility at the touch of a button, so the following tricks can be very useful in this type of situation that endangers our visibility.

There are common practices to demist the glass, including using paper, cloth, or your own hand, and although this is better than going without seeing anything at all, they are more harmful than beneficial. So the best solution is to avoid fogging up.

Homemade tricks to avoid condensation on the glass:

A potato

You can prevent the appearance of condensation with half a potato rubbed on the glass, from inside the vehicle. It may seem like a joke, but it works and is one of the cheapest and most effective methods.

Why does it work? Potatoes have a high starch content and this component is a perfect moisture repellent. Do not forget to clean the remains that remain afterwards with a paper to be able to see the road perfectly.

White vinegar and water solution

You can create your own anti-fog solution by mixing equal parts in a bottle of spray white vinegar and water. That is to say, water vinegar in a container with which you can spray the inside of the windshield.

Once done, the application is done either directly or with a dry cloth and spreading it inside the glass. Done like this, a protective layer will be created that will prevent it from fogging up.

Use shampoo or dishwasher

As we have done with the vinegar and water solution, if we add shampoo on a cloth and we extend it inside the window of our car, we are going to create a layer that will repel moisture and therefore, we will prevent fogging.

The dishwasher can also be very useful for us. We smear the glass with this product and rub with a cloth that is not wet. Then, with another microfiber, we remove the excess to avoid marks.

Toothpaste

This trick is widely used also for clean car headlights. It consists of spreading a little toothpaste on a cloth and applying it to the interior glass.

Then we remove the excess with a damp cloth and finish drying it so that it is completely clean. With this, as with the rest of the tricks, we managed to create a protective film.

Cat litter

It seems a bit surreal, but it really works. This trick is very effective since many types of cat litter contain silica, which repels moisture very well.

It consists of placing a sock or any bag with cat litter inside and placing it under the seat. With this you will be able to avoid condensation.

However, if our glass has finally fogged up, from NASA, engineer Mark Rober is able to make the fog disappear in a very simple way. According to your account, following a few simple steps, which you can consult in the following news, we will achieve full visibility in half the time of any home remedy or product.