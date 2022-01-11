We are one month away from the deadline for NBA transfer market which will take place on February 10 and we want to review the situation of most of the franchises taking into account their salary situation (whether or not they pass the luxury tax) and sporty (the real need they have to change things in the templates).

Teams with long exceeded salary limit

Brooklyn nets: Kyrie Irving just got back, so no big moves expected.

Golden state warriors: Klay Thompson is back and the team works: no changes expected

Los angeles lakers: They tried to move Russell Westbrook but couldn’t. Nothing is expected (perhaps some minor piece that improves the team’s defense, perhaps cutting Jordan and Bazemore together).

Los Angeles Clippers: 94 million over: With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George injured, the season looks very complicated. Nothing at all.

Milwaukee bucks: They cut DeMarcus Cousins ​​to stay with a hole of 3 million (they could incorporate up to two players).

Utah Jazz: They sent Miye Oni to OKC to create a space of 7 million. If they moved a Joe Ingles player they could incorporate another piece of value.

Teams with the salary limit exceeded

Boston Celtics: Men like Juancho Hernangómez or Dennis Schroder who are not working could enter transfers or be cut. The team does not work, it needs a total restructuring that should be in the summer and not running now.

Portland Trail Blazers: Nothing works. Every year for the worse. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on the wire. Ben Simmons rang. Covington and Nurkic ring to leave. They should be the great entertainers of the market, although they could go back to doing nothing as usual.

Phialdelphia 76ers: The team is running without Ben Simmons, so if they got a good transfer they could get even better and fight for the Eastern Conference. We’ll see if they get an offer that convinces them or they keep it all season. The NBA rumors do not stop.

Teams that can spend more

OK C: The equipment that spends the least in length (112 kilos they have at their disposal). We’ll see if Sam Presti continues to look for picks or starts building a team to try and get wins.

Orlando magic: Thinking about the draft, they are going to do little relevant despite the great mass they treasure.

New Orleans Pelicans: Without Zion williamson the campaign is being very bad at the sporting level. They are a total unknown. It doesn’t seem like the time to move for them.

Dallas mavericks: The team of Luka doncic has started to win and they have a trad-exception of 10.9 million that they could use to bring in a player who improves the roster in order to fight for the top positions in the West.