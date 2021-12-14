12/14/2021 at 1:42 PM CET

The last competition week of the year for the FC Barcelona It starts with everything. Nothing more and nothing less than with the closing of the Champions League group stage against HB Koge. The blaugranas, already classified for the second round as first group B, They welcome the Danish girls on Wednesday at the Johan Cruyff at 9:00 p.m. (CET).

The leaders and undefeated they will seek the last victory of this phase of the Champions League against the last classified, who still do not know the victory in European competition and no longer have the possibility of going to the next round. A very different reality from the one they live in the Danish league, where they are first and unbeatable.

The foreign team will not travel with their coach, as Søren Randa-Boldt suffers from cancer and will be forced to undergo surgery, a situation that will prevent him from directing the match against FC Barcelona.

Changes and rotations

The team of Jonatan Giráldez, who has not lost a single game since the beginning of this season, does not stop receiving individual recognition for the indisputable quality of its players. Just on Monday they awarded Lieke Martens with him Golden Player Woman and Alexia Putellas, with the Creu de Sant Jordi, after winning on November 29 the precious Golden Ball.

However, the Vigo coach will bet, most surely, than on the substitutes in his fort, since the team is already in the second round and in the next seven days they will also have to measure themselves against him. Vallecano Ray and the Madrid CFF. The same coach has confirmed it in the press conference prior to the game: “The intention is to do rotations for many reasons. We come from very demanding matches and we have to make changes and bring in new people. “

Yes Giráldez He trusts the rotations, he would repeat the scheme with which he came out in Denmark, a game that cost the Blaugrana against a closed Koge and very attentive in defense. The culés only could win by 0-2, the less bulky victory so far this season.