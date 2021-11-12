Predator – 78% remains one of the great franchises that the production companies do not want to let die. Although for many only the first installment starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is good, from time to time they insist on returning to this terrifying monster. Predators – 64%, starring Adrien Brody, tried to change some things in the story to offer the possibility of new narrative lines, but did not connect with the audience. The Predator – 41%, the last attempt directed by Shane Black did not improve the outlook for the saga either. Now we get the news that we can expect a new title from it soon.

According to ComicBook.com, during the Disney + Day It was announced that next year a new film will be released that will be named Prey, and that will be released exclusively in Hulu; that is to say, it will not go through cinemas, at least not in the United States. It seems that the company has been working on the project for a while, but everything had been secret until now. Many fear what will happen to this bloody story at the hands of another production company, but the film is expected to revive the magic of the original that also involved horror and not just action and blood.

It is known that the story will take us to 1719, where a woman named Naru, belonging to the Comanche tribe, will come face to face with the famous Predator. The warrior will have to use all her ingenuity and strength to defeat this unexpected enemy. The idea will be to show a female protagonist who is breaking certain rules of her society and who wants to demonstrate her capabilities to her people and her brother, who in turn is the favorite to be the new leader of the tribe.

The interesting thing here is that the movie was already filmed and that everything happened a bit between rumors and half truths. Jeff cutter, director of photography, uploaded a message to his social networks at the beginning of the year about the closure of a production in Calgary called Skulls and that we now know is Prey. The director is Dan Trachtenberg, who is best known for directing 10 Cloverfield Avenue – 90%, one of the most important and well-received sci-fi and horror films of recent years. That this director is in charge of reviving this saga can be excellent news, because at least he already has a style that we know works very well with audiences, and if he manages to repeat his success then we could be facing a delivery worthy of Predator. Prey is written by Patrick Aison, who also wrote some episodes of the series Wayward pines. Soon we will be able to see the new official logo of the film and we will know its exact release date.

