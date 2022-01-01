In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you plan to give away the iPhone 13 this year for Reyes, there is some very good news coming from Media Markt.

Apple is having certain problems with the supply of mobile phones this year, especially with the iPhone 13, which in certain versions and colors has hardly had stock since its launch, although it is a circumstance that little by little seems to be correcting itself.

The living proof of this is that there is Already even offers to buy the cheapest iPhone 13, and not on any date but just when the day of Kings is approaching. This discount comes from Media Markt, which leaves it at only 799 euros in its white version and with 128GB of storage.

The key is that you can buy it online and pick it up at your nearest store before next January 6, a way to make sure you have it yes or yes. If you go directly to the store, there may be no units or it may not be at that price.

The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a larger battery capacity and 2 12 megapixel cameras with 47% more low light performance.

It is a great purchase, since this edition maintains the main improvements of the iPhone 12 and adds some more, such as the Apple A15 Bionic processor, the most powerful to date, in addition to some adjustments in its cameras.

We have been able to prove it in its in-depth review, in which we value all kinds of aspects, including photographic quality with some examples, fluidity or design.

The conclusion is that it is a practically round mobile that does not falter in almost anything and that undoubtedly has a rope for a while, so if you buy it now or give it away there will be a mobile for many years thanks to its OLED screen, 5G and even WiFi 6, although if you want to enjoy it, you will almost certainly need a new compatible router.

It is clear that now that it is reduced in price, the iPhone 13 is one of the best mobiles you can buy in 2022 without a doubt, especially for the 799 euros it costs at the moment, an offer that will surely not last long, so If it convinces you, you’d better hurry up to get it.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.