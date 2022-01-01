01/01/2022 at 22:41 CET

EP

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market it will go down this Sunday, January 2, 2.73% compared to the price of this Saturday, so that it will reach the 136.97 euros per megawatt / hour (MWh), according to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Europa Press.

With this setback, the price of the ‘pool’ chains three days of consecutive declines after the drop of almost 30% that has experienced this Friday.

By time slots, the minimum price of electricity for Sunday will be between 12.00 and 13.00, with 103.70 euros / MWh, while the maximum, of 209.10 euros / MWh, will be registered between 22.00 and 13.00. 23.00 hours.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct effect on the regulated tariff -the so-called PVPC-, to which they are welcomed almost 11 million consumers in the country, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the free market.

The rise in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at record highs this year.

December began marked by great volatility, with falls in the average of some days to around 100 euros / MWh and with certain rises that widely exceeded the level of 200 and 300 euros / MWh.

December, at highs

Volatility has been maintained in the last week, with which the increase in electricity prices has runaway and the average monthly price for December was 239.1 euros, that is, more than 39 euros than last October, the month with the most expensive average to date with 200 euros / MWh.

The Government has extended the tax cut until April 30 included in the electricity bill paid by all consumers in order to alleviate the negative effect that the rise in the price of electricity is causing on citizens.

Specifically, the reductions from 21% to 10% of VAT and the special electricity tax from 5.11% to 0.5%, the legal minimum, have been extended until April 30. However, the suspension of the 7% generation tax paid by companies will only be maintained, for now, until March 31.