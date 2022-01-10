In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The world’s most recommended action camera is now 27% off so you can record your extreme sports or vacations in the best quality.

GoPro action cameras are one of the most desired by all action athletes because it allows them to record their crazy things knowing that they will not fail and that even if they fall from hundreds of meters they will continue to work.

But it is not only valid for action sports, this GoPro HERO10 Black It is a perfect camera to take with you on vacation because of how light it is and the quality of its videos. Also, now you have it at one of its minimum prices.

Amazon has already lowered it to only 386.78 euros with free shipping. It’s your all-time low price at this store.

This action adventure camera can record 4K video in excellent definition, even on the move. It has stabilization and can stream in Full HD.

Considering that HERO10 Black is one of GoPro’s best cameras and right now its latest model, this is an incredible price. And even if you think it is quite high, keep in mind that these cameras They are designed to withstand it all and will last you many years.

Best of all, there is a price war between Amazon and MediaMarkt, as the former has matched the price available in the German chain of stores. You can also get it for 386.78 euros.

MediaMarkt also offers you free shipping or free collection in one of your physical stores.

Although there are cheap alternatives to the GoPro, there is no doubt that like the original there is nothing. Even for all the number of accessories it has.

As demonstrated in our tests, this GoPro HERO10 Black is a perfect camera for thousands of situations. Whether you do crazy things and want to record yourself, or if you want to use it as a vacation camera or even as a webcam for video calls.

Its touch screen, voice recording functions, incredible 5K video quality or even the possibility of broadcasting live on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube in Full HD are some of its main functions.

This is your best chance to buy a GoPro HERO10 Black. It will be extremely rare to see a discount of this caliber for the remainder of the year, perhaps not for Black Friday or Prime Day.

