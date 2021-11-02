In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new MacBook Air with M1 chip and 13.3-inch screen, one of the fastest ever created, is now on sale in several stores so you can save.

It is one of the most desired laptops in the world and the equipment that has changed the format from ultralight for years. The MacBook Air with M1 chip It’s a smart buy for its speed and stability, but if it’s on sale, it’s even better.

Now you can get ahead of Christmas shopping, even Black Friday, with these offers that have appeared on FNAC and Amazon.

In FNAC you can already get this MacBook Air with M1 chip and 256GB SSD storage for 969 euros. It has shipping costs, but you can pick it up free of charge in one of its stores.

MacBook Air with M1 chip in FNAC

But it is that in Amazon they have been quick and have reacted to the price of FNAC during this week of discounts. That’s how it is, you can also get it for 969 euros on Amazon.

The advantage of buying it on Amazon is that, in addition to having it available in silver, space gray and gold, shipping costs are free. And if you are a Prime member, they will deliver it to you the next day.

This MacBook Air is Apple’s base model. With a 13.3-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD, plus two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt. But his chip M1 which combines CPU and GPU is way ahead of its competitors.

This laptop is perfect for anyone looking for a lightweight computer (it only weighs 1.29 kg.) And is also easy to use. It doesn’t make noise, it doesn’t heat up, and it comes with years of software and security updates.

These five computers have plenty of power for your day to day, as well as weighing less than 1.5 kg so you can always carry them with you.

In this review you can see how well this equipment works and why it has once again become one of the best-selling Apple laptops.

Much of the blame for its success is the price, which now remains at 969 euros at FNAC and on Amazon.

