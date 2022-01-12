01/12/2022

Act. At 10:46 CET

Toby Price (KTM) has won the tenth stage of the Dakar and tomorrow he will have the difficult mission of opening the track on the penultimate day, which is presumed to be the key to the outcome of the motorcycle race. The Australian has won by 2:09 on Luciano Benavides placeholder image (Husqvarna) and has scored 3:09 from Joan Barreda, which continues with its epic comeback and despite competing with a broken collarbone, it was third on the stage and climbed to fourth place overall, just six minutes behind the leader.

BarredaThe 38-year-old made his Dakar debut in 2011 and since then has become the Spanish rider with the most stage victories (29) but never before has his dream of getting on the podium or even winning the race so close . The ‘Touareg’ has been put within range: Tomorrow, in the decisive stage, he will start third, behind Price and Luciano Benavides, who are after him in the general classification.

Matthias walkner He has failed in a key stage for him and has given up 15 minutes on the finish line, with which he has not only said goodbye to the leadership but can also stay out of the final podium, now occupied by Van Beveren, Quintanilla and Sam Sunderland. The Austrian, Dakar champion in 2018, has dropped to provisional fifth place, more than 8 minutes away and the French Yamaha is the new leader, the fourth change in front of the general classification in four days.

Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) from Salamanca crossed the finish line in fifth place, 5:40 behind Price and was eleventh in the standings.

Kevin Benavides, who was defending the crown won in 2021, has been forced to leave when his 450 Rally Factory It broke down at km 133, when the Argentine had been playing a very good special. Benavides, who gave the Dakar to Honda last year, had changed saddles to make a stop at KTM. The bet has not been successful.

Motorcycle classification. 10th stage (287 km)

1. TOBY PRICE (KTM) 03H 05 ’32’ ‘

2. LUCIANO BENAVIDES (HUSQVARNA) at 2 ’09’ ‘

3. JOAN BARREDA (HONDA) at 3 ’21’ ‘

4. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN (YAMAHA) at 03 ’35’ ‘

5. LORENZO SANTOLINO (SHERCO) at 5 ’40’ ‘

6. ANDREW SHORT (YAMAHA) at 6 ’29’ ‘

7. STEFAN SVITKO (SLOVNAFT) at 6 ’29’ ‘

8. MACIEJ GIEMZA (ORLEN) at 6 ’44’ ‘

9. RUI GONÇALVES (SHERCO) at 6 ’49’ ‘

10. PABLO QUINTANILLA (HONDA) at 7 ’05’ ‘

19. SAM SUNDERLAND (GASGAS) at 11 ’18’ ‘

26. JOAN PEDRERO (RIEJU) at 14 ’45’ ‘

27. MATTHIAS WALKNER (KTM) at 15 ’55’ ‘