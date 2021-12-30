The advance data from the INE shows an increase of more than one point in the last month of the year, caused mainly by electricity

Prices continue to skyrocket. The CPI rebounded again in the last month of 2021, with which it reached 6.7% and it continues to delve into highs that had not been recorded since March 1992. The year of the Olympic Games in Barcelona and also the arrival of the AVE in Seville. Almost 30 years later, in addition to Madrid considering organizing the same sporting event again and high speed finally reaching Galicia as well, inflation will deepen to those exorbitant levels.

It is the conclusion that the advanced data of the National Institute of Statistics (INE) throws that “if confirmed, it would suppose an increase of more than one point in your annual rate, since in the month of November this variation was 5.5% “, explains the organism itself.

“In this behavior highlights the rise in the price of electricity, higher this month than in December 2020. Also influencing, although to a lesser extent, the increase in food prices, compared to the decrease recorded last year “, develops the INE in the note published this Thursday.” He also studied, although in the opposite direction, the drop in the prices of fuel and lubricants for personal vehicles, which increased in 2020, “he adds.

In addition, underlying inflation, which is the figure excluding non-processed food and energy products, “increased four tenths to 2.1%, which is almost five points below that of the general CPI.”

The Bank of Spain has already warned that inflation will continue to pick up during the winter, and that it will not be until spring when the data begins the reverse path. But that restraint, I advanced, will not be enough for average inflation in 2022 is even higher to the exercise than in a few days.

The fact that inflation continues to rally so strongly poses a further threat to the recovery. And a very important one, since it impacts on the already decimated consumption, and reduces the purchasing power of the savings bag that families accumulate.

