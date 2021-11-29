ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Monday, November 29, 2021

If the data advanced by the INE for November is confirmed, pensions will rise 2.5% in 2022

The prices They have risen 5.6% in November compared to the same month of the previous year due to food and gasoline, which means that their growth accelerates in the final stretch of the year after rising 5.4% in October, according to the data of the CPI advance published this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics.

If this data is confirmed within fifteen days, when the Institute publishes the final numbers, public pensions will rise by 2.5% in 2022, with which pension spending will grow next year in 3,500 million euros due to the effect of the rise, since since the new revaluation system was approved, these benefits have risen according to the average annual CPI from December 2020 to November 2021.

The unexpected price rises that have occurred especially in the second half of the year, caused mainly by the rise in the cost of energy – due to a much faster recovery in demand than in supply – and, to a lesser extent, due to bottlenecks in the supply chain, they have left in wet paper inflation forecast managed by the Government for this year and the next.

Thus, when I prepared the General State Budgets for 2022, which are now in parliamentary processing and in which I proposed an increase in spending on pensions up to 171,165 million euros, he did so thinking that average inflation would remain around 2% in this exercise.

Given that finally the average CPI of the last twelve months has remained at 2.5%, pension spending will grow in 2022 to 171,951 million, what supposes 8,654 million euros more than in 2021 (when an expense of 163,297 million was budgeted), and 786 million more than what the Executive had foreseen in its accounts.

This amount takes into account, in addition to the revaluation of pensions, the increase in the group of pensioners and the variation in the average pension, hence if it is analyzed in isolation the increase in the CPI, This will have an impact of about 3,500 million euros; in line with the estimate made by analysis houses as Funcas, who estimates that by each point of IPC pension spending grows by 1.4 billion euros, or Mercer, which has calculated that if the average CPI remained at 2.2%, the increase in spending would be around 3,000 million.

2,000 million more for the January ‘pay’ corresponding to 2021

In addition to the sum destined to revalue the pensions, the Government will have to disburse some 2,000 million in January to compensate pensioners for the deviation in inflation that occurred in 2021, the famous’paguilla‘, since in this exercise they have enjoyed a rise in their benefit from 0.9% when inflation will finally average over 2% for the year (January-December).

Although we have to wait until December to know the CPI for the last month of the year, it can be expected that the rising prices assume altogether about 5,000 million euros more for the coffers of the Social Security.

