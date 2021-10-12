PrimeXBT, one of the fastest growing trading platforms offering forex, cryptocurrencies, stock indices, commodities and more under one roof, announced the long-awaited launch of the Covesting Yield Account module.

Covesting Yield Accounts is now available on PrimeXBT

Covesting Performance Accounts join the rest of the Covesting ecosystem and a suite of world-class advanced trading tools on PrimeXBT to offer platform users another way to passively generate income, all from a single account.

The Covesting Yield Account technology offers direct access to the main DeFi protocols such as Uniswap, Compound, Curve, Yearn.Finance and others, but without the need for technical knowledge or to connect wallets to a decentralized exchange. With the tool, users can securely stack their inactive crypto assets to get the best variable APYs in the industry of up to 10% under current market conditions.

The tool provides a fully transparent estimate of expected APY rates. With just a few clicks, users can start staking any crypto asset stored in PrimeXBT’s secure crypto wallet for passive income, making the benefits of DeFi much more accessible to everyone.

PrimeXBT and its innovative launch roadmap

The Covesting Performance Accounts are the latest update to an ongoing white label licensing agreement and a B2B partnership between PrimeXBT and licensed European fintech developer Covesting. Other innovations include Covesting’s copy trading module and COV token staking, which can unlock utilities that increase APY rates when using Covesting’s Yield Accounts system.

This is just the latest release in a growing line of assets and ongoing updates released in cooperation between the two companies. PrimeXBT recently debuted seven of the most popular new cryptocurrencies, while Covesting made several key security updates for margin allocation and performance metrics in its copy trading module.

Going forward, PrimeXBT and Covesting will connect Covesting performance accounts to additional DeFi protocols and CeFi platforms to further increase returns and enhance diversity across the service.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a multi-award winning fintech company established in 2018, offering a synthetic contract trading infrastructure in cryptocurrencies, forex, stock indices and commodities. The platform provides access to a wide range of trading tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. PrimeXBT also offers the Covesting copy trading module, which allows users to browse through hundreds of trading strategies provided by other traders and automatically copy their trades.

About Covesting

Covesting is a global financial technology company registered under the laws of Gibraltar, offering the widest range of software solutions for retail and institutional clients worldwide. Covesting has become one of the first companies in the world to receive a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) license from the Gibraltar regulatory authorities.

