Today, PrimeXBT is excited to reveal the new launch of the platform. That will motivate a friendly competition among the trading community: the new Contests module.

In particular, this exciting new tool from PrimeXBT allows users to join various contests. Trade virtual funds and beat other participants, moving up the ranking of the leaderboard.

Additionally, the PrimeXBT platform plans to host multiple monthly and weekly trading contests, with generous rewards for users who show the highest ROI (return on investment) during the competition.

PrimeXBT launches the Contest module

To celebrate the launch of the Contest module, PrimeXBT is also launching the Grand Trading Competition with a prize pool of $ 100,000. Which will be shared among the 10 best performing traders.

First place: You will receive a reward of $ 50,000. Credited to your PrimeXBT leverage account. Immediately after the competition ends Second Place – You will receive $ 20,000 Third Place – You will receive $ 10,000 All other winners, depending on their ranking, will be awarded prizes between $ 500 and $ 7,000.

As mentioned above, all trading operations are risk-free using virtual funds, and competitions are based on live market data to mimic a real-time trading environment.

Very important, no deposit or registration fee is required. All you have to do to win the prize is join the PrimeXBT contest and beat other entrants by showing the best possible ROI performance.

As a fun fact, a wide range of markets are available to trade during the competition. Whether it’s currency, crypto, metal, oil, or equity indices, you choose your weapon to win the battle. Let’s get started!

Contests for traders of all levels

As the global leaderboards of the copy trading platform Covesting have shown, traders love to test their skills and show their success to the rest of the world.

In fact, on all social media and on finance-related forums and crypto-asset sites, traders share their profits and losses.

In particular, PrimeXBT’s Contest module will become a growing ecosystem of trading competitions. Where users of any level come to battle and potentially take home a share of the prize as a reward.

The risk-free and free entry system enables newcomers to learn trading skills and gain valuable education and experience in a real-time environment.

By the way, professional traders can also demonstrate their expertise more broadly and enhance engagement with their followers, all while having a chance to win a share of the prize. Various partners of the PrimeXBT platform can also take advantage of the Contests module to create trading competitions for their community, using it to attract and engage with their audiences.

A close look at PrimeXBT’s Contest module

Basically, at PrimeXBT, they went out of their way to make this product nice and easy to use, just like they do with all the features they release. Here’s a quick look at how this new tool works in practice.

By clicking Contest on the main menu of the PrimeXBT platform, users can view all active and future contests. To join the competition, simply click the Join button. No registration fees or deposits are required to participate in the competition. Selecting a specific competition allows users to see the conditions necessary to qualify and win the prize. For example, some competitions may have a minimum trade volume requirement or a minimum number of deals. Pending, without meeting those requirements, you will not be eligible for an award, even if your performance is the highest.Joining a contest is very easy

In short, to be part of a contest you just have to follow three simple steps. Once you have found a competition you like in the Contest section, click on it.

Click join on the contest page. You can also simply click View in a contest to see what’s going on inside and see how other competitors are doing before joining. Enter a nickname for each contest. It shows what a contest page looks like showing you all the information you need to try to be the best trader in the competition. Once you have joined, simply click on trade to start.

This contest card will remain on your “My Competencies” page. Allowing you to easily see when it will finish, where it ranks, and how many people are in the competition.

In this way, once the competition is over, all qualified winners will receive an email with all the necessary information on how to claim their prize.

Who is it for?

The PrimeXBT Contest module is suitable for all types of traders. And it is primarily aimed at improving the trading skills of all participants while creating an exciting and attractive environment.

The all-new Contest module joins other recent releases within the PrimeXBT roadmap, including the native iOS app, Covesting performance accounts, and other innovative tools and features.

In closing, keep an eye on the official PrimeXBT blog and social media platforms for more information on PrimeXBT contests. And join the Great Trading Competition today to win a share of the $ 100,000 prize pool.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Giani Versace: “It is good to have a valid competition, it pushes you to do better.”

