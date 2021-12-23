Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show their children’s faces | Instagram

Prince harry and Meghan markle They shared the first photo together for their first Christmas postcard in which they showed the faces of their two children: Archie and Lilibeth.

The royalty, Prince Harry, reappears again with his family in a photo that touched everyone from Instagram.

It was through the Alex Lubormisqui account that the dukes of sussex They were captured in a Christmas postcard in which they were seen with their two young children, Archie, 2 years old and little Lilibeth Diana, six months old.

On the postcard, an emotional accompanying the family picture in which the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and his wife express themselves happy for the family they have formed and for having welcomed their daughter:

This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibeth, into the world. Archie made us a mom and dad, and Lili made us a family.

In addition to being very happy and touching everyone, the Prince harry, who appears barefoot in jeans and a white shirt, holds his first-born son in his arms, without a doubt the detail that most attracted everyone’s attention was the enormous resemblance between father and son.

It is worth mentioning that it is the first time that the “former royals“They present their daughter’s face in public, but without a doubt, the postcard was very moving.

Lilibeth Diana, came to this world on June 4, Archie Harrisón the first-born until then, then became the older brother.

The photo would be taken precisely through the lens of the photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, this summer at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California. The lens artist had previously photographed the couple’s wedding.

In the middle of the publication, the “exroyal couple” whom we will remember, renounced their royal duties at the beginning of 2020, also took the opportunity to send a message to everyone before the arrival of these dates:

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations to her on behalf of various organizations that honor and protect families, from those relocating from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

Additionally, the postcard would be shared for the first time via Team Rubicon, a veteran-led organization that Meghan and Harry previously supported:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to connect with the Rubicon team earlier this year during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a spokesperson said.