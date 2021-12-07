

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Prince harry is convinced that Leaving a job is not necessarily a bad thing if that decision is aimed at prioritizing mental health care and the integral well-being of people.

In conversation with the medium ‘Fast Company’, specialized in technology, the husband of Meghan markle reflected on the stress and tension that many citizens suffer in their work environmentshence he has encouraged those who can afford to leave their jobs to find a job more in line with your needs and aspirations.

“Leaving a job is not so bad”, began by saying the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who now works as a director of the BetterUp platform, which precisely advocates higher levels of self-care and increased psychological care.

“In fact, it is a sign of the need for a change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that don’t bring them joy, and now they are putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to celebrate “ Prince harry

His words shouldn’t be too surprising, considering that, technically, He resigned from a job in poor condition, that is, his real privileges and obligations, to start a new and satisfying life in California in order to work towards becoming financially independent.

“What we did was walk away. It was a really difficult environment, it was destroying my sanity. It was toxic, so I did what any father and husband would do, which is ‘I need to get my family out of here,’ “explained the prince on ‘The Late Late Show of James Cordon’ earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan stopped receiving public funds from the sovereign budget distributed by the queen, deviated from royal commitments, including military acts, and stopped representing the monarch.

