Princess Peach answers Bowser with her own version of “Peaches” created by a tiktoker

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is a hit movie for fans of Nintendo, the red-robed plumber, and video games in general. With his staging, he also brought a song that is setting the tone on all digital platforms: “Peaches”, original by Jack Black and which has received a response from Peach thanks to a fan.

Mario’s film has been a week since it was released and its approval is resounding for the audience, with 96% of viewers in Rotten Tomatoes. Critics barely give it a 58 percent, but the pulse between experts and fans has seemed a trend lately.

In it we saw a moving scene with the King of the Koopas singing this musical theme, original by Jack Black, which has been so influential for viewers that they are already nominating it for the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2024. Wow, it deserves it.

As those who have already enjoyed this beautiful interpretation of Bowser with the voice of Black will remember, the moment in which he sings “Peaches” is emotional. He starts playing the piano and turns from a fearsome villain to a romantic antagonist who shows his love for Princess Peach with this tune.

peach’s answer

Now, according to a report published on the website of geekmiPeach has responded to Bowser through the tiktoker Diana Lissete or “Dianilis”, a content creator who made her own version of “Peaches”.

In the song that Peach hypothetically dedicates to Bowser, she mentions that she cannot be with him or become his partner because he is a monster and reiterates on multiple occasions that she has no desire to marry him.