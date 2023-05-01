Princess Peach looks very rebellious in this cosplay made by a Brazilian model

Nintendo scored a great goal with the animated Super Mario Bros movie. Universal Studios distributes the film directed by Aaron Horvath, with the stellar performances of Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) and Anya Taylor -Joy (Princess Peach), which according to official figures has already exceeded one billion in collection.

The feature film has unleashed a true madness in fans around the world. And it is not for less, the creators of this story have laid the foundations to develop a universe from the iconic characters of Nintendo video games.

The cosplayers are part of this madness that fans of Nintendo and the endearing plumber live. Like the case of this Brazilian model, who has decided to honor Princess Peach with a much more rebellious version of the one we saw in the movie.

It’s about the beautiful Maya Briefsthat by name we can already remember in the roles that we are used to seeing her on social networks, that of the director of the Capsule Corporation, Bulma.

With that precedent, we already know that he has no problem adapting with hairstyles and outfits. In this version that we see of Princess Peach, the cosplay is barely in progress. She wears a completely pink outfit, her long blonde hair and the crown that we see on the Nintendo character in the video games and in the movie.

In fact, she herself says in her post that she’s seriously thinking about doing a full cosplay of the princess. Although in this preview we already see that she is quite a rebellious Peach due to the perfect touch that her tattoos give her.