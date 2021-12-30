

Barring “extraordinary circumstances,” students may not venture beyond Mercer County.

Princeton University in New Jersey to prohibit students from leaving the county host of the school once the new semester begins, due to the growing concerns about covid-19.

However, the institution reported that the restriction to leave Mercer County will not apply to students who belong to sports teams, due to future University tournaments.

Citing an increase in covid-19 cases, the school delayed the return of students to the ivy league school for a week, a situation with which several students disagree and see it as “somewhat confusing and inconsistent.”

In addition, the university announced that it will stagger the return of students over several days, so that they are incorporated little by little and there are no agglomerations of students.

“The updated model suggests that the staggering 10-day student return from January 14-23 will help flatten the campus positivity rate curve,” the school said in a statement.

All Princeton students are required to be vaccinatedBut the school also requires them to stay in their rooms as long as possible, until they get a new negative covid-19 test.

Other new restrictions include limit college student gatherings to 20 people or less and prohibit food at university events to avoid the need to remove the mask, in order to safeguard the health of students.

“While we are all exhausted and frustrated by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we must continue to do everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff. Thank you for doing your part, ”officials wrote to the students.

Student Myles McKnight told Fox Wednesday that he is frustrated by the restriction of life on campus; however, most students understand the importance of these measures.

“Students are not allowed to leave the immediate counties surrounding Princeton University for personal reasons,” he said. “But of course, if the basketball team wants to travel to Indianapolis or anywhere else to play, that’s perfectly fine … So it’s kind of confusing, inconsistent, and certainly I think frustrating,” added McKnight.

