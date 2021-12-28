12/28/2021 at 16:08 CET

EP

The Valladolid guard court, Instruction 2, has agreed this Tuesday the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without bail of the man arrested last Sunday for sexually assaulting a 21-year-old girl in the capital of Valladolid, who is being investigated by anotheror crime against sexual freedom.

As reported on Tuesday by the Superior Court of Justice of the Community through a statement, the man is being investigated for a crime of sexual assault.

After declaring admission to prison, Instruction 2 has been inhibited in Instruction Court 1, who will be in charge of continuing the investigation.

The same sources have detailed that that same person is being investigated by the Court of Instruction 2 in an open procedure for a crime against sexual freedom.

After his arrest at the end of November, the Court agreed to his provisional release with a measure of removal from the victim. Instruction continues with tests and statements.

The man was arrested in Valladolid last Sunday for the sexual assault on a 21-year-old girl, who was transferred to the Clinical Hospital in that city, sources from the Government Delegation in the Community informed ..

Apparently the aggression has occurred around 6.55 on Sunday, in the area of ​​Paseo del Cauce de Valladolid, and the author was arrested shortly after by the National Police.

The detainee is of legal age and has a record for similar acts, according to the Government Delegation.