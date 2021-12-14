“I’ve been thinking about it and I think I want to stay with him,” American Shyanne Klupp told the private adoption service agent she had contacted early in her pregnancy.

Shyanne made the decision to put her baby up for adoption in 2009, just weeks after learning that her husband at the time was a “dangerous criminal.”

“I fell in love very quickly and was so excited to have a family … It all fell apart when he ended up not being who he claimed to be,” the woman told the BBC.

However, upon reaching the 35th week of her pregnancy, Shyanne changed her mind and contacted the private adoption agency handling her case to review what options were available to her in order to keep her baby.

“She said the adoptive parents had invested so much money in this that they would just take me to court and sue me to get their money back,” says Shyanne.

“Suddenly you should take this into account before telling someone else,” said the agent.

Private adoption

It is estimated that approximately one million families are currently seeking to adopt in the US. And most of them prefer to adopt babies.

But how the number of babies in the public adoption system does not meet the demand, many Americans pay tens of thousands of dollars to fulfill their dream of being parents. In many cases, these types of transactions occur through private adoption agencies.

“Private adoption occurs when a pregnant person who cannot or does not want to be the mother of her child makes the decision to work with an agency or a third party to put the child in another family, but in an absolutely voluntary way,” he explains. to the BBC Maureen Flatley, an expert on supervision and reform in the adoption system and family welfare.

And, unlike what happens in the public system, in which there are federal agencies that oversee the adoption processes, Flatley says that the private sector suffers from a serious lack of regulations.

“If you were to buy a car,” explains Flatley, “you would have more information about your legal rights and how much the what costs, than when you want to bring a new human being into your family.”

Flatley says that what exists in the country is an “increasingly worrying panorama in which parents are pressured to surrender their children.”

“We see many times that everything ends up being an economic decision,” he says.

Lack of information

Shyanne says that when the agent from the private adoption service recommended that she surrender her baby to avoid a lawsuit, she was dumbfounded.

“I was so shocked that I just stared at her. At that time I did not know that I could receive any kind of government aid. I feel like the agency deliberately withheld that information from me, ”says Shyanne.

And it’s something she has heard from other women with situations similar to hers. Women who go to support groups to share their experiences with private adoption agencies.

“There are very few women I have talked to who do not regret having given their children up for adoption, because [muchas] They realize that their situation was only temporary and that they just needed a little subsidy or aids or something, ”says Shyanne.

“Instead, it’s like these agencies prey on vulnerable women.”

“I never saw my son again”

Shyanne remembers that the first time she saw her son was the last.

After nearly losing her life during three-day labor and a cesarean section, the first thing she did upon waking from anesthesia was ask to see her baby.

“They brought a social worker and the adoptive parents to my visit with him. [el bebé] and the adoptive parents brought the papers that I had to sign, because they wouldn’t let them go [del hospital]”.

Less than 24 hours after giving birth, Shayenne faced a decision that would change the rest of her life.

“I was still extremely confused and was on many medications from the hospital. However I signed (…), I have never seen my son again. “

Regulations to the private sector

Maureen Flatley explains that she has worked for 25 years in the design of regulations that, today, govern the public adoption system in the United States.

However, he says that when it comes to bringing these regulations to the private system, it has met with resistance from various sectors.

“There has been a kind of careful campaign on the part of the adoption industry … to convince legislators that having federal regulations for adoption would be horrible for the industry,” says Flatley.

He adds that regulations that do exist, generally at the state level, are rarely implemented or controlled on the issue of adoption.

“What if there are good agencies out there? Sure there are. But at the end of the day there is the money and you have rates that are increasing and that are completely deregulated, ”says Flatley.

Astronomical prices

Mary and her husband John * live in Ohio. They adopted their daughter in 2013 through a private company and say they want to do it again.

However, despite being pleased with the agency’s service that helped them adopt their daughter, they say that this time they will do it in a different way.

Particularly since the total costs of their first adoption reached the $ 70,000 dollars, when the national average for a process of these is $ 25,000.

“It’s the cost factor,” says Mary. “It’s a bit too much, so we try to put our profile online. We had an Instagram account. We have also tested a couple of online advertising agencies. This is where we are, and it all started a little over a year ago ”.

Adoption “online”

Groups on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram have become a new option for people interested in adopting or giving a child for adoption to connect. Sometimes those connections are made directly.

“There are groups that allow you to post your own short description once a month, for anyone who is interested in finding an adoptive family, and you can check if there are families who want to talk to you more deeply,” Mary says of her experience with the networks .

But the lack of regulation extends, even to a greater extent, to virtual space.

“In fact, we get a lot of emails from adults in different countries around the world, asking if we can adopt them,” adds Mary.

Maureen Flatly says that these kinds of direct interactions between people interested in adopting and people interested in placing a child for adoption through social media is “A serious concern”.

“These children are not cars, they are not airplanes, they are human beings. And the way they are almost being traded is crazy. “

Meet again

After her experience with private adoption agencies, Shyanne Klupp has become an advocate for adoption reform.

Today she has three children and is also a foster mother in the state of California.

And he says that many times he thinks about his first-born and wonders if he will have the opportunity to meet him one day.

“I will try to contact him as soon as I can, but I would like him to take the initiative because in the end, despite being pressured, I made a bad decision and it is not his fault how it all ended,” says Shyanne.

“I just want him to know that I did love him and that I would love to have him back in my life.”

* Their names have been changed to protect their identity.

This story is part of the BBC World Service’s Business Daily program. You can listen to it here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/w3ct1j5r

