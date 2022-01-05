Recently, We Wealth, a finance magazine, revealed that Generali Banking clients will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) through the bank’s app. Will 2022 be the year of higher crypto adoption?

Banca Generali establishes an access ramp to Bitcoin

Banca Generali is an Italian bank with USD 87 billion in assets, being one of the most important banking institutions in the country. And, as previously noted, they have made the decision to enable an on-ramp to Bitcoin for their customers.

This occurs as part of a partnership with the company Conio, a Fintech founded in San Francisco, United States, by two Italians. A curious fact is that Generali Banking is one of the key investors in this company.

The two companies partnered in December 2020 when the bank acquired a $ 14 million stake in Conio. The plans were to launch this service together during 2021. However, as can be seen, it was not possible. Even so, Riccardo Renna, director of operations at Banca Generali, is confident that the project will be launched in early 2022.

In this way, the more than 300,000 clients of Banca Generali will have access to Bitcoin through a wallet directly linked to their bank account.

“All with the additional advantage of debiting or crediting directly to your checking account for the purchase and sale of Bitcoins without having to depend on payment cards or having to transmit data to third parties,” Wealth reported.

Likewise, Renna explained to the magazine that they have worked with Conio on “an innovative custody solution based on a multiple signature system that ensures the custody of Bitcoin and the possibility of recovering the wallet in certain cases, such as that of an estate” .

It is important to understand that this escrow solution is possible because the bank retains the third security key on behalf of the customer.

What are the banking plans?

As previously noted, it is a one-year-old association and, consequently, cryptocurrencies have been within Banca Generali’s plans since 2020.

And in fact, Renna explained to We Wealth that the integration of Bitcoin into their services was part of a larger plan. This with the aim of offering its clients new and innovative services.

Also, according to Binance, Renna explained that Banca Generali is aware that “… the future structure of financial markets will certainly be influenced by blockchain technology.” And, therefore, they are working hand in hand with Conio to study possible adaptations of the Blockchain to their processes and systems.

However, there are still many details that are unknown. For example, the report does not reveal whether or not the bank’s app will allow transferring Bitcoin to external wallets.

Even so, it cannot be lost sight of the fact that more and more banks decide to offer solutions based on cryptocurrencies or Blockchain technology. So everything seems to indicate that this number will increase throughout 2022.

