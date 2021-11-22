The Hall of Fame and Cooperstown Museum, has made official the ballot with each of the men among whom the next inductions to immortality will be chosen, in a ballot that has four Dominican players and two others from Venezuela as the Latino representation.

Of the Dominicans, outfielders Sammy Sosa and Manny Ramírez will have their tenth appearance on the ballot for the Hall of Fame (and last if they are not elected), while the next two representatives of Quisqueya la Bella are from Alex Rodríguez and David Ortiz, both at his first chance to immortality.

Rodríguez arrives with the tie of a full season suspension in 2014 after the use of doping, while another case related to steroids such as in 2009 reveals that he had used prohibited substances in 2003 before the league adapted policies against such cases against naturalness. of the game.

David Ortiz with everything ahead of him to be chosen, the breakdown would only be expected about developing most of his career as only an offensive player, although with the path made after Edgar Martínez today under the same conditions he rests in immortality.

Among Dominicans facing their last trip to the ballot, the rockiest road is made starting with Manny Ramírez who was suspended in 2009 and 2011 for steroid use, for a time of 50 and 100 games, respectively. While Sammy Sosa is accused without being proven of having used prohibited substances, who has in his favor that before 2003 there was no policy against this.

In addition to the aforementioned “cork bat” that was discovered, although the Dominican has the perfect slice. His position was always that it was a practice bat and the one that he intentionally used in an official game, although among other bats that were reviewed, no other trace was found that could look like a “trap”.

1) David Ortiz

At least his offensive numbers leave David Ortiz as Hall of Fame, a 10-time All-Star player and 7-time Silver Bat bases. He has 2,472 career hits, including 541 home runs, 1,768 RBIs and a .286 / .380 / .552 offensive line.

He accumulated a total of 55.3 Wins Over Replacement (WAR) in his career, while a WAR7 as the representation of his best seven years in the league of 35.2, who for every 162 games averaged a WAR of 3.7 in his entire career in the pitch.

Possibilities: enter.

2) Alex Rodriguez

Statistics to enter has them all and one more chin, although his record for doping leaves everything to the discretion of the voters. Since 3 times MVP, 14 All-Star selections, 10 Silver Bats and 2 Gold Gloves. A career of 3,115 hits, 696 homers, 2,086 RBIs and an offensive slash line of .295 / .380 / .550.

With 1,272 games played at shortstop and 1,194 games at third base, his 117.5 lifetime WAR is the second-highest for a shortstop defender, as is his 64.3 WAR in his best seven seasons, while decorating such majesty. at 6.8 WAR for every 162 games played.

Possibility: criteria of the voters.

3) Manny Ramirez

The Dominican watched most of his games with 1,037 from left field. Throughout his career he had 12 All-Star selections and 9 Silver Bats, connecting 2,574 hits, 555 home runs and a .312 / .411 / .585 offensive line.

His career WAR of 69.3 is 3.6 higher than the league average for players who have participated in the LF and finished in the Hall of Fame, while he had WAR in his best seven seasons of 39.9 and 4.9 WAR. on his average for every 162 games.

Possibility: criterion of the voter.

4) Sammy Sosa

The native of San Pedro de Macoris among his award-winning career includes an award for MVP, 7 All-Star and 6-time Silver Bates. He had a career of 2,408 hits, including 609 home runs, having 1,667 RBIs and a .273 / .344 / .534 offensive line.

His total WAR of 58.6 ends up falling below the average for a Hall of Fame as RF (average of 72.1), equal to his WAR for every 162 games of 4.0 (5.1 of average), but his WAR in his best seven seasons of 43.8 is 1.3 out of the league average, as a result of how shocking it was in an era in history as the home run rivalry against Mark McGwire.

Possibility: criterion of the voter.