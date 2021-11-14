11/14/2021 at 10:56 CET

The Spanish soccer team is one step away from Qatar World Cup 2022. La Roja receives this Sunday Sweden at La Cartuja (8:45 pm) with the aim of winning or drawing to mathematically seal their participation in the next edition of the World Cup. Anything that is adding points will allow Luis Enrique’s men to avoid the harrowing repechage to be played at the end of March.

Luis Enrique explained at a press conference that, although Spain is worth a draw, he will not go out to speculate. The Selection, consequently, It will continue with the 4-3-3 and in terms of names it will be more recognizable than against Greece. At first, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba They will return to a starting eleven that will also include footballers such as Pau Torres, Carlos Soler or Dani Olmo. Although he has always started with the national team, Gavi aims to be a substitute.

On the other hand, Ibrahimovic comes from playing two complete matches in the last week and the Swedish media have speculated in the last hours with the possibility that Zlatan be the revulsive tonight. Coach Janne Andersson did not get ‘wet’ about it at a press conference, but he did not rule out the possibility that he is a starter and is, along with Isak, the main offensive threat of his team.

These are the probable alignments of Spain-Sweden:

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Koke, Busquets, Carlos Soler; Dani Olmo, Morata, Sarabia.

Sweden: Olsen; Krafth, Lindelöf, Nilsson, Augustinsson; Claesson, Olsson, Svanberg, Forsberg; Ibrahimovic, Isak.