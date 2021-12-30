This Wednesday, Ghislaine maxwell it was convicted of child sex trafficking, after he acted as an accomplice of his ex-partner Jeffrey Epstein.

Given this, the case of Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, I know could complicate, according to the analysis of the British media, who was also a close friend of Maxwell.

AP

Let us remember that the prince is in a civil process in the US for ademanda presented by Virginia Giuffre where he is accused of having it abused when she was younger old.

Virginia Giuffre. GettyImages

Since Epstein’s case came to light, the Duke of York ceased to fulfill official duties as a member of the British Royal Household.

Additionally, Maxwell was also the daughter of the late press mogul Robert Maxwell, as well as Epstein’s right-hand man, who committed suicide in 2019 while in prison.

Prince Andrew with Epstein. GettyImages

The process against the prince will start in early 2022 in the United States, where after yesterday’s ruling it could make the situation difficult of a member of the Royal Family, according to the UK press.

According to Giuffre, the abuse by the duke occurred when she was 17 years old and they occurred in London, New York and on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

Epstein and Maxwell at one of the Royal Family estates. .

Likewise, the media point out that Andrés’ legal situation would be different if Maxwell had been exonerated. The difference between the two cases is that Andrés faces a civil process and not a criminal one.

On the other hand, two NY judges ordered this Wednesday that a out-of-court settlement signed between Virginia Giuffre and the magnate who could exonerate the prince.

GettyImages

If the agreements are made public, “it relieves (the prince) of any potential liability,” said the prince’s legal representative, Andrew Brettler.

Faced with the verdict, Virginia Giuffre recalled via Twitter “the horror of Maxwell’s attacks” and said she hoped others would “render accounts“.

In 2019, before an interview with the BBC, the Duke He denied knowing the woman or having had sexual intercourse with her, despite the fact that they appear together in a photo published numerous times by the media.

With information from . and .

amv