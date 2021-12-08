12/08/2021 at 21:01 CET

.

The Celtic-Real Betis that will be played on Thursday in Glasgow, of the sixth and last day in group G of the Europa League, comes as a match in which to complete a sporting procedure, since, after the previous appointment, they were defined the positions without the option to modify them, with the Scottish team third and guaranteed their entry into the Conference League and the Andalusian second, which was worth to go to the sixteenth of the second continental tournament.

The coach of the Betic formation, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, it will rotate a lot to the team that comes out at the Celtic stadium, as it has always done so far this season when changing from one tournament to another, but this time with more foundation since only the economic gratification that the tournament takes is at stake. club for winning or drawing their matches.

Pellegrini, who already has in his bedroom the interesting LaLiga duel that will measure him next Sunday at Benito Villamarín against Real Sociedad, cannot count on the French midfielder in Glasgow Nabil Fekir, who must serve the second of three punishment games that UEFA imposed after the direct red he saw in Germany against Leverkusen.

Nor can he count on the Senegalese right-back Youssouf Sabaly, long-term injured, or with the goalkeeper Joel robles and the midfielder Victor Camarasa, as they are not both registered for this phase of the Europa League, although the Valencian midfielder is also in the process of recovering from a physical decline.

The Chilean goalkeeper is also limping from an injury Claudio Bravo, of which Pellegrini He said this Wednesday that he is not yet to enter the call and that he hopes that he is already ready for the coming week, while, on the other hand, he commented that the right-back Martin Montoya, absent in recent weeks due to an ailment, which has been incorporated into the training to one hundred percent of his physique and that is why he is included in the expedition.

Celtic, already aware that the next European commitments will be in the Conference League and that there is nothing left to do in this Europa League, can allow themselves to rotate the vast majority of their starters, because for Catholics the three are much more important matches that will have to be played in a space of seven days than what happens this Thursday.

In a week they will have two duels to try to get close to an intractable Rangers in the Scottish league, as well as the League Cup final against Hibernian, so it is normal that the Australian manager Ange Postecoglou rotate a lot against Betis.

The ten games that Celtic have accumulated without losing in the domestic championship contrast with a European campaign in which they have only scored six points and threw away many of their options by wasting a 0-2 at Villamarín in September.

In addition, history plays against him. They have added seven matches in a row in European competitions without beating a Spanish team, since they surprised Barcelona, ​​then current champion, in the Champions League.

Postecoglou It has the safe losses of the central Cameron Cater-Vickers, sanctioned, Christopher Jullian and Karamoko Dembelé, who suffer long-term injuries, and Jota, who has a muscle problem.

This will provide opportunities for regular substitutes like Adam Montgomery, Liel Abada and Albian ajeti.

Probable lineups

Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Welsh, Montgomery; McCarthy, McGregor; Forrest, Turnbull, Abada; and Ajeti.

Betis: Rui Silva; Montoya, Pezzella, Édgar, Miranda; Saved, William Carvalho; Lainez, Joaquín, Tello; and Borja Iglesias.

Referee: Daniel Stefanski (Poland).

Stadium: Celtic Park (Glasgow).

Hour: 21.00 H.