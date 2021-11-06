Indiana Jones: Production member found dead | Instagram

They have recently released an event that has undoubtedly paralyzed the cinema and of course millions of people and it is that they have found lifeless to one of the production members of the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

As indicated, Nic Cupac he specially traveled to Morocco to set up a complicated scene from “Indiana Jones.”

That’s right, one of the members of the new “Indiana Jones” movie who specially traveled to Morocco to set up a complicated scene, was found dead in his hotel, “The Sun” reported.

It should be noted that Nic Cupac worked in the areas of cameras and electricity for 58 films and television programs since 2000, already having more than 20 years working.

His CV includes projects such as the “Harry Potter” saga, “The Da Vinci Code”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”.

Unfortunately this new “Indiana Jones” movie has had several incidents, the first of which was when it was suspended for three months due to Harrison Ford’s shoulder injury, and then there was a delay due to the virus that broke out at the end of the year 2019.

James Mangold will be the director of this new installment, in which Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen also star.

Nic Cupac, 54 years old, apparently and unfortunately lost his life due to natural causes, according to “The Sun”.

On the other hand, practically all future releases related to the MCU have been delayed, some a few weeks, others a few months.

And this is how one of his most anticipated future releases, the fifth Indiana Jones film, has been postponed for almost a year.

The new calendar looks like this:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Delayed from March 25, 2022 to May 6, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder – Delayed from May 6, 2022 to July 8, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Delayed from 8 July 2022 to November 11, 2022 Indiana Jones 5 – Delayed from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023 The Marvels – Delayed from November 11, 2022 to February 17, 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Delayed from February 17, 2023 to July 28, 2023 Untitled Marvel – Advance from November 10, 2023 to November 3, 2023. Untitled Disney Live Action – July 14, 2023 – Removed from the Untitled Marvel calendar – 28 July 2023 – Removed from the Untitled Marvel calendar – October 6, 2023 – Removed from the Untitled 20th Century calendar – October 20, 2023 – Removed from the calendar

This is without a doubt the problem of planning these big events with interconnected films.

As you can see, there is a specific order for them that cannot be altered, and when one is delayed, not only does it drag all those who come behind, but it also pulls those in front, since it cannot spend too much time between one film and another, so that viewers do not lose the thread.