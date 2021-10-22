On Friday, December 3 at the Rafael G. Amalbert Coliseum in Juncos

Ponce, PUERTO RICO – Leaving behind nearly two years without being able to present boxing on Puerto Rican soil due to the restrictions of the pandemic, the promoter company Universal Promotions is ready to present again the best boxing action on the Island, this in the event “DALE KNOCKOUT AL COVID ”, to be held on Friday, December 3 from 6:00 pm at the Rafael G. Amalbert Coliseum in Juncos.

“With great enthusiasm we are announcing the return of boxing to Puerto Rico,” said the President of Universal Promotions, Javier Bustillo. “They have been complicated months, trying to find a way to re-present the boxing cards and give a workshop to all these talented athletes, but the situation prevented us. In this event we come with all the sanitary protocols, ready to present an exciting world-class night. Once again, we are counting on the great support of the mayor of Juncos, Alfredo “Papo” Alejandro, who did not hesitate to accept our proposal and bring this event to his city. Juncos will vibrate with the return to the ring of Jayson Vélez and Jesús Rojas, two of the great figures of boxing in this area. Without a doubt, it will be a great sports night to close the year and mark the beginning of a new post-pandemic era ”.

The event, which will present a total of 10 fights, will have the Junqueño world contender, Jayson “La Maravilla” Vélez (29-8-1, 21KO’s), in the search for a new opportunity that will lead him to fight for the world belt.

Meanwhile, in the co-star turn of the night, the former WBA featherweight world champion, Jesús Rojas (27-3-2, 20KO’s), will make his long-awaited return to the ensogado, this with a view to retaking the big stages Worldwide.

Great prospects such as Mocano Jean Carlos “El Indio” Quintana (9-0, 5KO’s), Ellionil “The Answer” Colón (4-0, 2KO’s), Corozaleño Edgardo “Gardy” Rolón (5-0, 3KO’s) , the Cagüeño Gil Iglesias (4-0, 4KO’s), the Mayagüez Olajuwon “El Rayo” Acosta (5-0, 4KO’s), the Bayamon Juan Zayas (3-0-1, 3KO’s), the Mayagüez Carmarie “Karma” Matos (1-0, 1KO), among others, will face interesting challenges.

On Thursday, November 4 at 11:00 in the morning at the El Valenciano Activity Room in Juncos, a press conference will be held to offer all the details of the billboard.

Tickets for “DALE KNOCKOUT AL COVID” are on sale now at www.fastender.mobi and / or by calling 787-848-4242.