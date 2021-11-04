To be held on Friday, December 3 at the Rafael G. Amalbert Coliseum in Juncos

Juncos, PUERTO RICO – After approximately two years without presenting professional boxing on Puerto Rican soil due to the restrictions and protocols established by the government as a result of the pandemic, Universal Promotions is ready to present world-class boxing on Friday, December 3 in the Rafael G. Amalbert de Juncos Coliseum.

“Our most recent billboard was in January 2020, without knowing what we would be going through due to this pandemic,” said the president of Universal Promotions, Javier Bustillo. “The important thing is that we are already back, and we come with strength to resume what we are passionate about. We are very grateful for the support of the mayor, Alfredo ‘Papo’ Alejandro, for always supporting Puerto Rican sports, and opening the doors of Juncos to us again. We will be presenting the return of Jayson Vélez to his home, where he will have before him Jean Carlos ‘El Indio’ Quintana, a young prospect of champion lineage. As if that were not enough, the former Cagüeño world champion, Jesús Rojas, returns to the ring en route to get a new starting opportunity. In addition, Ellionil Colón, Edgardo Rolón, Gil Iglesias, Juan Zayas, Olajuwon Acosta and the best young talent that Puerto Rico has. It will be an incredible night of great fights ”.

For his part, Mayor Alfredo “Papo” Alejandro (second from left to right) expressed feeling extremely satisfied with bringing boxing back to Juncos through Universal Promotions. “Seeing again our boxers like our Jayson ‘La Maravilla’ Vélez and Ellionil ‘The Answer’ Colón measuring themselves in the ring with important contenders, is something that we are very excited about and that we know many were waiting for. It will be a card with other great promises of boxing that promises a lot of emotion, so we did not hesitate for a moment to give up the Colosseum, when we were approached to celebrate the card here. That is why we are inviting all boxing lovers to set aside this date on the calendar and purchase tickets now, ”exhorted the Junqueño chief executive.

In the stellar shift of the night, Jayson “La Maravilla” Vélez (29-8-1, 21KO’s), a native of Ceiba Sur, Juncos, will have an important challenge, when he takes on the undefeated prospect from Mocano, Jean Carlos “El Indio” Quintana (9-0, 5KO’s), in an eight-round match in the lightweight division.

“I am very happy to be fighting at my house again, Juncos,” said Vélez. “I do not underestimate Quintana, and I know that he comes with a lot of hunger and with a great preparation from the hand of José Luis Trabal. They are different levels, you can never compare with me, but I am happy to know that you are motivated. I’m just saying that I fight very well in Juncos. In Juncos I have fought six times and I have won all six by knockout. On December 3 I will win my seventh, and it will be my seventh by knockout. “

Quintana, who is the son of former world champion Carlos “El Indio” Quintana, said that “I feel prepared and ready to face a great fighter like Jayson Vélez. I am at that level. I come to show that this is my era. He will give Vélez the opportunity to say goodbye to his people in Juncos, because I will beat him at home ”.

In the co-star clash, the former natural world champion from the Cañaboncito neighborhood in Caguas, Jesús Rojas (27-3-2, 20KO’s), will return to the ring in search of a new opportunity to contest the world title, when he faces the Coameño Fernando Torres (19-9-1, 11KO’s) in an eight-round fight in the light division.

“We are finally back to what we wanted,” said Rojas. “I was crazy to be able to fight again. December 3 in Juncos will be the beginning of a new chapter in my career. We’re going to see how far it takes us, but I hope to have a new world title shot soon. “

In a duel of undefeated and former members of the Puerto Rico National Team, which promises to keep the fans on the edge of their seats, Corozaleño Edgardo “Gardy” Rolón (5-0, 3KO’s) and Cagüeño Gil Iglesias (4 -0, 4KO’s) will collide six rounds in the featherweight division.

“This will be a great test against Gil Iglesias,” said Rolón. “We come here to work, to get in the ring to fight. These challenges are what make us grow and take us to the next level. It will be an exciting unbeaten matchup for the fans to enjoy. That night I will get out of the ring with my undefeated record ”.

Meanwhile, Iglesias, who is trained by Evangelista Cotto, indicated that “we are going to give a great show on December 3. I will have the opportunity to show who Gil Iglesias is. I arrive undefeated and I will go undefeated ”.

Also, the house lover, the super featherweight prospect from Junqueño, Ellionil “The Answer” Colón (4-0, 2KO’s), will seek to continue to shine before his people, this when he faces veteran Bryann Pérez ..

“Excited to be fighting again in my town,” said Colón. “We have prepared ourselves to do a good job. I hope the support of all my people from Juncos, and I promise you a great fight ”.

Prospects Juan Zayas (3-0-1, 3KO’s), Olajuwon “Rayito” Acosta (5-0, 4KO’s), Carmarie “Karma” Matos (1-0, 1KO), Harold Laguna (2-0, 2KO’s), rookie Gabriel Planell, among others, will be watching action at the boxing evening.

Tickets for “Knockout the COVID” are on sale at www.fastender.mobi and / or by calling 787-848-4242. The event will be one exclusively for vaccinated people.

(Photos: Supplied)