Noise cancellation has reached the True Wireless headphones, but especially where it shines the most is in the headband models, which also usually offer higher quality audio.

If you like good sound and isolate yourself from the outside world, you need good headphones. The usual thing is to use miniature models, the so-called True Wireless, which offer comfort and minimalism, although they do not reach the same audio quality as the headband.

There are many to choose from and, although Apple’s AirPods Max are a reference, perhaps they are not the best value for money. There are much cheaper, professional-sounding, premium-quality alternatives. One of the most viable are the Huawei FreeBuds Studio, which are greatly reduced in price to only 144 euros in gold and at the same price in black.

These wireless headphones offer what is surely the best noise cancellation of the moment, with several different modes and L2HC codec.

They are quite comfortable to use for many hours without problems, as we have seen in their analysis, which has left us quite satisfied at all levels.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is practically perfect and supports modulation, in case you want to miss some ambient sound.

For battery autonomy they also stand out a lot. They reach 20 hours of autonomy without problems even using the ANC, which is a very positive figure in itself.

There are many brands that have quite a few top-notch models for sale, such as Jabra or Sennheiser, with an excellent reputation in the sector, especially among professionals and audio enthusiasts.

That said, it never hurts to have True Wireless headphones, ideally also with cancellation. There are them at fairly good prices and top brands, a good option if you don’t want to wear the headband ones, for example to exercise.

