12/10/2021 at 4:50 PM CET

Ignacio Cabanes

Alberto LH, the 35-year-old lawyer arrested for allegedly murdering his partner in València, remains admitted to the judicial unit of the General Hospital of Valencia since the judge of the Court of Violence against Women number two of Valencia agreed to his admission to provisional prison last Monday.

The alleged macho murderer suffered multiple injuries after falling to the downed man when he was allegedly trying to escape from the scene of the crime. For the moment, the defendant has availed himself of his right not to testify and the only explanation he gave at the time of the fall to the Police is that he was trying to steal.

The couple had barely been together for three months. He and Cristina BM met in a pub at the end of September and, despite having completely opposite personalities, they started dating. “He is very withdrawn, introverted, and Cristina was the opposite, pure vitality and joy,” explain sources from the couple’s environment.

Cristina planned to go live with him

But from there, to think that something like this could happen, it goes a world. In fact, they had just taken a trip to paris and in the days leading up to the murder the young woman was planning to go live with her boyfriend. Cristina had just bought an apartment around the Mestalla area, “we went together to measure and I was very excited”, while Alberto lived in the attic where the crime that the real estate agency where she worked had sought took place.

The alleged murderer, specialized in family law, had worked in several offices, the last of them he was fired two months ago because, they argue, “It did not give the adequate performance, it was like medicated”.

He also had a contract as an associate professor for three hours a week at the University of Valencia, since December 2020, where I gave classes in Philosophy of Law and Deontology security professionals. Some of his students describe him as “weird” and indicate that I used to cancel classes with some frequency, which he substituted by commissioning jobs.

Regarding his financial problems, with a physical bankruptcy since 2019, some sources attribute it to his suspected cocaine addiction.