Program host Hoy covers charms only with her hands | Instagram

Recently one of the conductive From the famous Hoy program, she shared a photo on her personal Instagram account showing her support for a new photographic campaign to raise awareness among women about breast cancer.

For three hours the beautiful actress and host of the Hoy program Andrea Escalona placeholder image, shared a photograph that at first glance seems to be showing off her superior charms, given that she is barely covering them with her hands.

The first reaction that possibly some Internet users when they saw the image was that Escalona was posing for some striking publicity or simply uploading a flirty photo, since first of all the beautiful Andrea looked spectacular.

Despite this, once a little more attention is paid to the publication, you will notice the slight pink tones that appear in it both in her makeup and in the scenery and once the description is read, everything is immediately understood.

Andrea Escalona placeholder image is posing to support the “Pink Girls” photo campaign, which aims to deliver some prevention messages that could save thousands of lives with early detection.

Surely the Today program could provide greater support to this campaign and probably has already done so, it is something that would undoubtedly serve millions of women a lot to prevent it.

More than a campaign, a tribute to women of all ages and nationalities. Especially those women who, through thick and thin, continue to love, dream and fight for a better world “, a message from Chicas Rosas.

In addition to Andrea Escalona, ​​we find other personalities from the world of entertainment such as Laura G, María Isabel Zamora, Anette Michel, Carla Estrada, Cynthia Rodríguez, Odalys Ramírez, Livia Brito and Lucía Méndez to name a few.

This type of campaign tends to become very popular, especially when it has the support of important celebrities such as those mentioned above.

Magda Rodríguez’s daughter had already appeared in a photograph other than the account of “Pink Girls“He had shared on his Instagram account on October 11, where he still does not exceed 3,000 followers.

The slogan of this famous campaign is “health from health”, where advice for Internet users is promoted through some photographs to be constantly reviewed and in the case of detecting an anomaly, contact a doctor.