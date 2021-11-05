Hoy program receives “villain” who was with Pati Chapoy | Instagram

One of the actresses recognized for her roles as a villain in the Mexican soap operas, returns to Televisa after losing its exclusivity and spending time with Pati chapoy On TV Azteca, today he proudly returns to the television station and to the Hoy program.

Surely, as you may have already realized, we are talking about the talented daughter of Jacqueline Andere, the beautiful one. Chantal andere, who by the way like her mother on constant occasions we have seen her as the villain of several melodramas.

Perhaps one of the best known is the telenovela Amor Real, starring Fernando Colunga and Adela Noriega, Chantal played Antonia Morales, who later changed her role and became good.

Chantal began her career since 1983 and to this date she is still active, in 2019 she lost her exclusivity with Televisa, so she took the opportunity to work on other projects.

The company decided not to renew its contract after a 20-year career on that television station, the same happened with her mother, the first actress Jacqueline Andere, who in turn was 60 years old respectively.

Both mother and daughter decided to visit for the first time the famous TV Azteca program where Pati Chapoy is the owner and in charge of it, with this visit it is said that they revealed some secrets with the journalist.

It seems that Chantal Andere will return to Televisa to participate in the Today program To promote his new project entitled “Relatives by force”, this will be a comedy starring Guy Ecker and the controversial Bárbara de Regil.

Some have thought about the famous Televisa veto, however Chantal Andere decided to ignore it and simply visit the Today program to promote the new project where he will also participate alongside David Zepeda “My fortune is loving you.”

In which soap operas has Chantal Andere been a villain

Rafaela released in 2011 Distilling Love released in 2007 Amor Real released in 2003 Sentimientos Ajenos released in 1996 Marimar released in 1994 Los Parientes Pobres released in 1993

This is a small list of the 22 soap operas in which she has participated from 1988 to 2021, the most recent is about to be released, it seems that the role of villain is given the best to this beautiful 51-year-old actress.

Chantal will surely continue to find new job opportunities like her mother, her success is something that cannot be easily overshadowed, she is a renowned actress and above all talented.