The conductor of the Today program the beautiful and charismatic Galilea Montijo of one of the morning favorites next to Andrea Legarreta, is also famous because sometimes the actress It is not very accurate and makes certain mistakes.

Like any person it is usual to make mistakes, without a doubt nobody is perfect, but certain perfection is expected from television, however it should be noted that it has been thanks to certain mistakes that celebrities have become the favorites of viewers.

It is because of that Galilea Montijo Like his partner Andrea Escalona, ​​having small “mistakes” or rather committing certain recklessness unleashes the laughter of his admirers.

In the case of Galilea, we will share with you a list of some of its most well-known mistakes, perhaps at some point you will have run into one of them while enjoying the Hoy program.

Obviously many mistakes we make could immediately cause us laughter, although there are others that unleash criticism without any slope, especially when it comes to a public figure like Galilea Montijo.

It confuses the actors

On one occasion Galilea confused two actors who, although they had the same name, do not really have any physical resemblance, we are talking about Fernando Alonso and Fernando del Solar, whom he ended up confusing when he introduced Fernando Alonso.

Fortunately, the misunderstanding was immediately cleared up by claiming that age was affecting her and that they had another Ferrnando in the forum and she lived with a Fernando.

Confused the primary colors

While a guest did a dynamic with colored candles, red, yellow and green to attract good vibes, while explaining what to do, the host asked if they were the primary colors.

After a few seconds of confusion, he asked again if they were the primary or secondary, repeating the names when his guest said “blue”, while he wanted to advance in his dynamics.

Forbidden word

Again the flirtatious actress, model and host got confused with the words, a couple of years ago in 2019, Montijo had shown how to make a turban with a scarf.

As she explained she mentioned the word “turban” with the preposition “more” in front of her, it was a really painful moment.

Discussion with Shanik Berman

Despite the fact that the drivers have a very good relationship with each other in the program, on some occasions Galilea has had friction precisely with Shanik Berman, who is known to have a strong character.

Both had a mishap that ended with Berman leaving the forum because of Galilea who later apologized with some flowers.

Rome movie

Perhaps the biggest embarrassment that Galilea Montijo has gone through, is when she confused the movie Roma where she believed it had been set in Italy, it was Andrea Legarreta herself who corrected it.

Despite the fact that Galilea innocently believed that it had been recorded in Europe and that her friend corrected her without recriminating anything, the Internet users did not forgive her and criticized her immediately.

Paris hilton

Some time ago the famous Paris Hilton was invited to the Hoy program, where she participated in a game with the drivers and Galilea Montijo was her partner.

However, the communication was not so fluid, since the driver does not speak English and was barely understood, several found it funny.

Sammy perez

In the show Hazme Reir, the host participated alongside Roxana Castellanos to play a joke on Sammy Pérez, where they took off their clothes in a bucket with light, you could see everything!

When it came time to criticize his work, Rafael Inclán mentioned that he had not liked Sammy’s conditions, to which Galilea said “what conditions”, stating that he was a normal person.

Conflict with Lupita D´alessio

Despite the fact that it was Andrea Legarreta who started this conflict with a comment about one of the children of the Sleeping Lioness, Galilea was involved in supporting her friend at the time she did so.