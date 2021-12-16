Today program, driver could lose his voice, will he be speechless? | Instagram

Huge concern has raised the beloved host of the Hoy Program Raul Araiza After in recent weeks he has been having problems with his voice during the broadcasts of the morning Televisa star.

Raúl Araiza Herrera worried both the production of the Today Program They decided to take him to a specialist to check that all was well in the also famous television actor.

The person in charge of examining the beloved colleague of Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo was Dr. Francisco Saynes, who proceeded to perform a nasoendoscopy to observe how his nose and vocal cords were.

According to the expert, Raúl Araiza would be presenting problems derived from his profession, since in it the use of the voice is something essential and constant, therefore, added to changes in temperature, allergies and others, it causes his airways to become inflamed. respiratory

The theme he has is the excess in the use of the voice by the profession. You have to be working a lot with your voice and, at times, due to climate change issues; reflux; allergy issues of the season… generally make the airways swell, the doctor shared.

Saynes shared that said inflammation causes the voice to sound dry, “brandy” when it really is not, so that even Raúl Araiza could lose his voice temporarily.

When the vocal cords become inflamed, they do not allow an adequate closure of the structures and it makes them have this brandy voice, the dry voice, although it definitely is not.

The doctor was direct on what the titular driver of the Hoy Program needs to recover, so he should very soon start with the use of anti-inflammatories and the most important thing will be that he rest his voice, which could mean withdrawing a little from Hoy and others commitments that Norma Herrera’s son has.

Andrea Rodríguez and Araiza will surely take measures to protect the voice of the man who has been the host of the Hoy Program for the longest time, in the female gender this title belongs to the beautiful Andrea Legarreta.

Let us remember that in this 2021 the beloved Negrito has been saturated with work and while he continued as an important part of the cast of Today, recorded the telenovela La Desalmada alongside Livia Brito and José Ron and continued as a host on Members Al Aire and other commitments.

Huge recuelo caused the idea that Raúl Araiza could leave the morning star of Televisa when the rumors of his incorporation to the cast of La Desalmada began, now, it is probably his own fans who wish him to retire temporarily so that he is healthy.