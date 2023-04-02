Programmer manages to run ChatGPT on an IBM 5155, a computer from 36 years ago

The fever for ChatGPT, the platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that can compose texts for any query from an Internet user, has reached an IBM 5155, a computer launched 36 years ago that can run a fashionable technology in 2023.

According to a report published on the website of hardzonea developer identified on the Internet as yeokm1 he started messing around with an IBM 5155 and got it to run the AI ​​program.

The computer he used “presumes” a 4.77 MHz Intel 8088 processor and has 256 KB of RAM. We are talking about very limited resources, which perhaps were surprising at the time but which, honestly, are currently laughable.

But the biggest limitation of this equipment is that it uses MS-DOS, a very old operating system that does not support network functions, that is, it does not support Internet connection. So if there is no network, how did you get ChatGPT to work on this fossil?

How did you make ChatGPT work?

To fix the problem, the developer had to write a DOS ChatGPT application using the Visual Studio Code editor. It parses the JSON output of the OpenAI technology API.

After resolving this issue, the IBM5 5155 communicated with ChatGPT without issue. We see in the leaked images how the PC tells him: “I am an IMB 5155 Portable PC”.

ChatGPT talks about the history of the computer and even adds anecdotes from his early days in the computer industry. Although it may seem insignificant, it really is something very important that someone managed to run AI on a PC almost four decades ago.

What this programmer has achieved confirms that artificial intelligence can work on almost any system without problems, regardless of the era in which it was released.