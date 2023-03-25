Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite internet service with which it will compete against Elon Musk’s Starlink

While Starlink seemed to innovate as a company taking the international lead in satellite internet in different parts of the world, Elon Musk knew that competitors would eventually emerge in this field. Amazon, another tech giant, is already working on Project Kuiper.

Amazon Project Kuiper or Project Kuiper is the response of the Bellevue company to Starlink, one more step by Amazon that shows that, despite the wave of layoffs in its offices, it maintains its plans.

According to a report published on the website of The nationProject Kuiper is about an opportunity that could ensure Internet access to any part of the world.

Project Kuiper

This project was announced by Amazon in 2018 and since 2022 it has begun to reveal details: “Amazon’s Kuiper Project is an initiative to increase global broadband access through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.”

In a video shared on the company’s YouTube channel, the description of the same account: “In this video, residents and small business owners in Cle Elum, Washington, share how their community is affected by broadband access. limited. Project Kuiper team members share more about their mission: to bring fast, affordable broadband to underserved and underserved communities around the world.”

How much will Amazon Project Kuiper cost?

This service will be offered through the Amazon website and will have three types of receiving antennas for $100 per month in its cheapest plan.

Project Kuiper

Satellite internet will have a connection speed of 100 Mbps and Amazon will also offer a service for commercial and government use, with a larger receiver and speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

According to the report, the low Earth orbit satellites will be launched from 2024, the date by which they could already have Internet service. There will be at least 3,236 satellites.