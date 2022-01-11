Updated on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – 01:31

One of the key social demands for the development of electric vehicles is the implementation of recharging networks throughout the Spanish geography.

Illustration: Akirant

Transportation is responsible for a fifth of the world’s emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. And to comply with the European Parliament guidelines that establish climate neutrality in 2050, the automotive industry is immersed in one of the greatest challenges in its history with the transition towards zero emissions mobility.

In the quest to make travel more efficient and respectful of the planet, the United Nations has asked manufacturers to stop producing combustion engines within 20 years. The most viable alternative to achieve this is the impulse of electric vehicles, whose engines do not emit CO2 or nitrogen oxides. This adaptation to the new scenario is accelerating thanks to an important technological advance that cuts costs and increases the efficiency of cars, as well as new types of cargo, in addition to the anti-pollution measures imposed by the governments.

The goal is to improve the air we breathe around the world by reducing CO2 emissions and improving people’s quality of life. With the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) Designed by the Government, it is intended that 250,000 new electric vehicles circulate in 2023. The plan seeks gradual progress with an intermediate goal of reducing polluting emissions of 55% from new cars and vans by 2030 and five years later, only electric vehicles and alternative energy vehicles will be marketed to gasoline and diesel.

Buying an electric vehicle implies savings in fuel consumption, as well as free parking in regulated parking areas, exemption from tolls and other tax benefits associated with some taxes. Without forgetting its lower impact on the environment due to the reduction of CO2 emissions. Therefore, the interest it generates is increasing. Between January and November 2021, 72,534 electrified units were registered, 56% more than the previous year, according to data from Electric Mobility. The potential consumer of these vehicles is between 25 and 44 years old, according to a study carried out by the insurer Mapfre, which reflects that in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Seville and Valencia, the profile of drivers of “zero emissions “You are interested in technology, science or travel.

The consumer responds, because the automotive industry tries to do its part and the Government of Spain is firmly committed to the impulse of the electric. In 2021 it has approved the aid of the Plan Moves III, that encourages your purchase with up to 7,000 euros and up to 80% of the recharging points, a measure that decisively contributes to continuing to increase interest in a form of sustainable mobility. One of the issues to achieve the Government’s goal is to put an end to what is known as “autonomy anxiety”, that is, the reluctance that consumers have to buy electric vehicles due to the fear that the battery will discharge completely during the period. journey. Although there is still no official database of charging points in the national territory, according to the latest electromobility barometer of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), Spain has a total of 12,702 charging points. And another of the objectives included in the PRTR is to multiply the number of charging points by ten in the next two years and go to between 80,000 and 110,000 in 2023.

It is urgent to accelerate the energy transition, promote the decarbonization of transport and the promotion of sustainable mobility.

For this reason, Cepsa and Endesa signed an alliance last month to share charging points for electric cars in Spain and Portugal and develop an ultra-fast charging network on the road (on the go). Cepsa will deploy 150 kW points located in the main communication routes and that will join the recharging infrastructure development plans that Endesa X, the group’s subsidiary in charge of this business, already has, and which has 75 ultra-fast charging stations in 25 locations. These kits will allow users to recharge 80% of the battery in approximately 10 minutes.

