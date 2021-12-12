See fellow UFC fighters’ thoughts on Charles Oliveira retaining against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Plenty seemed to doubt Charles Oliveira, but he managed to come out on top against Dustin Poirier and retain the UFC lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 269.

Poirier dropped Oliveira less than 20 seconds into the fight, but Oliveira got back to his feet as the two produced a quick-paced first round, with both men getting their licks in. Poirier worked his jab and combinations throughout the first five minutes, and he managed to drop Oliveira once more before the round’s end. Oliveira, however, landed some noticeable shots, including a couple of front kicks to the body.

Oliveira took control in the second, however, scoring a takedown and not letting up for the rest of the round, landing several elbows and some dangerous ground-and-pound on Poirier.

Oliviera put the fight away in the third, submitting Poirier with a rear-naked choke.

Reactions to Charles Oliveira submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

The way I see it… the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC… that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira… punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 # UFC269 – Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️ – Nathan Diaz (@ NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

I’m so sad for Dustin 🥺😞 – Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) December 12, 2021

Wow 🤩 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 – GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 12, 2021

Love Poirier but sometimes, styles make fights! Wow! Incredible performance of some back and forth action! # UFC269 – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021

Can we please stop talking about @CharlesDoBronxs being a quitter now? He has proven he won’t dance anymore. Congratulations champion – Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

I would never ever quit… I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira… # ufc269 – Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

This marked Oliveira’s first defense of the UFC lightweight championship since he won the then-vacant title with a second-round finish of Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May. He entered tonight the winner of nine straight and 10 of his last 11, which also includes wins over Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Jim Miller and Clay Guida.

Oliveira currently holds the records for most finishes, most submissions and most Performance of the Night bonuses in UFC history.

Poirier entered this fight on a three-fight win streak, including back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor. Poirier had the opportunity to fight for the title after the win at UFC 257 but elected to face McGregor in a major trilogy fight at UFC 264.

Poirier became interim lightweight champion with a win over Max Holloway at UFC 236, but he was unsuccessful in his undisputed title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

UFC 269 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.