NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Kamaru Usman celebrates after his decision victory over Colby Covington in their welterweight title bout during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe / .)

UFC 268: Kamaru Usman retains in tough rematch with Colby Covington by Thomas Albano

See what fellow fighters thought of the UFC 268 main event, which saw Kamaru Usman defeat Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman continues to build his path to greatness, successfully retaining the UFC welterweight championship with a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268.

Covington was patient to start off the fight, as Usman landed several shots and stopped one of Covington’s takedown attempts in the first, while also landing one of his own. Usman then continued his striking success and held Covington’s wrestling attempts off again before dropping Covington twice in the closing seconds of the second.

The third round, however, proved to be the fight’s turning point. Covington came out and started to land several hard combinations and flurries on the defending champ, even landing a (disputed) takedown on Usman before the end of the third.

Covington continued to land the stronger strikes in the fourth round and battled well in a close final round.

The respect at the end, it’s always a good thing to see! # UFC268 – Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) November 7, 2021

BULLSHIT 10-8 not even close !!! Ruining fights – Sam Alvey (@smilensam) November 7, 2021

Well that whole card was absolutely great from start to finish. Awesome. # UFC268 – Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) November 7, 2021

The ref getting in the way and separating Colby and Kamaru after their fight irritates me # UFC268 #msg great fight gentleman! Respect ✊🏽 – Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) November 7, 2021

Usman just passed GSP 🤷🏿‍♂️ – Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 7, 2021

This marked the second time Usman and Covington fought one another in a title bout, with Usman scoring a fifth-round TKO of Covington back at UFC 245 in December 2019 to retain the belt in a back-and-forth collision.

Usman defended the welterweight strap three times between these two Covington bouts, defeating Jorge Masvidal by decision at UFC 251, Gilbert Burns via third-round TKO at UFC 258 and Masvidal by second-round knockout at UFC 261.

Covington rebounded from the UFC 245 loss with a one-sided, fifth-round TKO of Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 in September 2020.

UFC 268 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6, live from Madison Square Garden, New York.