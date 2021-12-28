

Thousands of protesters crowded this morning in front of the Colorado First Judicial District court to demand a reduced sentence.

DENVER – The prosecutor in the case of Latino trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, recently sentenced to 110 years in prison for a 2019 accident in which four people died, He asked the court on Monday to reduce the sentence from between 20 and 30 years, decision that the judge postponed until January 13.

The long sentence, unprecedented in the United States, was due to the fact that Judge Bruce Jones in mid-December decided that Aguilera Mederos, 25, should serve 10 years consecutively for each of the six charges against him of assault in the first place. degree with extreme indifference, and five years (also consecutive) for each of the 10 counts of attempted assault in the first degree.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters gathered this morning in front of the court building of the First Judicial District of Colorado asking for the reduction of the sentence imposed on the truck driver.

The demonstration, called by Colorado Sin Fronteras, Ni1Más and other local community organizations, intentionally coincided with the first judicial appeal hearing of Aguilera Mederos’ judgment, in which the prosecutor Alexis King asked the judge that the sentence be reduced to between 20 and 30 years in prison.

But for protesters, that number of years is still too much when compared to recent cases of white truck drivers who also caused similar accidents in which multiple people were killed.

“With the due respect that the families affected by the tragic accident of April 2019 deserve, a sentence of 110 years, or 30 years or 20 years for Rogel is a sample of a judicial system without mercy for the youth of our race and for all people of color in general, ”Hilda Martínez, leader of Ni1Más and one of the organizers of this Monday’s demonstration, told ..

“All those sentences are unfair. The prosecution was unfair to Rogel. The judge was unfair. State laws are unfair. Those laws have to be changed”He added.

Martínez confirmed that she and other leaders are coordinating their efforts both with the Aguilera Mederos family and with the defense attorneys of the Cuban-born truck driver to ensure that during the 2022 session of the Colorado legislature, the laws that allowed the long sentence are modified. for the trucker.

In fact, Democratic state Sen. Julie Gonzales announced last week that she is already working on a bill for that purpose.

But, in written statements presented this Monday before the judge, the prosecutor King argued that “as the jury ruled (last October), Mr. Aguilera Mederos knowingly made multiple active decisions that resulted in the death of four people, serious injuries to others and massive destruction ”in the April 25, 2019 accident west of Denver in which four people died and dozens more were injured.

