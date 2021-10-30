10/30/2021 at 2:05 PM CEST

.

The JCourt of Instruction number 8 of Palma ordered this friday night Provisional prison communicated and without bail for three detainees in the Mallorcan town of Magaluf as alleged authors of sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl in custody and escaped from a juvenile center.

The fourth detainee has been provisionally released, reported this Saturday the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands.

The arrests of four people of Senegalese origin occurred last Wednesday morning, after the victim asked by phone for help from her monitor at the juvenile center and she reported what happened to the Civil Guard.

As a result of the warning, the Civil Guard went to the house where the minor was, and there they detained the four suspects. The young woman had met them the night before in the bar area of ​​Magaluf. The Civil Guard returned the girl to the center from which she escaped.

The Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS), manages the centers for minors under guardianship, thanked the Civil Guard, the Emergency Service 112 and the professionals ofl Childhood and Family Service its involvement in the protection of minors under guardianship, while highlighting the value of inter-institutional coordination in the resolution of these cases.

“The technicians and managers of the IMAS Childhood and Family Service, who maintain close collaboration with the security forces and bodies, have been a key part of the police operation that has culminated in the arrests of 4 people related to a case of abuse. sexual intercourse in a young woman with a measure of guardianship, “said the insular institution.

According to the Consell de Mallorca, “The sending of data and location of the minor, through the information collected by her social workers, has allowed the denouement of the arrests of the alleged abusers.”