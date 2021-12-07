Given the circumstances of the ‘Dream Team’ that made up Paris Saint-Germain, qualifying for the round as second does not seem like the expectation they had at the beginning of the season. They will face the game against Bruges with the pass already in their pocket against a Belgian team that seeks to sneak into the Europa League over Leipzig.

Mauricio Pochettino is aware of the irregularity they have. Although he does not see it so serious. “We are in the good way“Said the Argentine, who confirms that his team continues” without the volume of play, understanding, flexibility “they need to shine. “Do we have to play better? Yes. There are two processes, one in the game and one in the locker room. Both need time to grow in parallel “, revealed the coach who believes that everything is going in the right direction.

To do this, you will have to show a good face and you will have to start today. Although with some expected rotations, like that of Lionel Messi. The Argentine has gone through some annoyances throughout the season and, in a match where the Parisians will not play anything, his presence seems ruled out.

Already the weekend Pochettino ‘rotated’ Mbappé, leaving him on the bench by technical decision. Although it did not go very well with the sterile draw against Lens. Kylian would be the starter to accompany Mauro Icardi and Di María, the trident chosen for suplift Leo and the injured Neymar. Behind, other ‘substitutes’ will appear: Rafinha, Gueye and Wijnaldum, the last hero to rescue a point in the weekend’s game with his header.

Another who will not be is Sergio Ramos. The Spanish defender was left out of the list of summoned for the match as he “continues his work of return” to the team, according to the club’s medical report.

After having debuted in the shirt of his new club on November 28 against Saint-Etienne, The former Real Madrid player has missed the next two matches for the French team, against Nice and Lens, officially due to muscle fatigue.

However, his return seems close. The PSG medical staff indicated that Ramos needs another three days to fully complete his recovery, so He will be able to play again next Sunday against Monaco.

Since his signing last summer for PSG, the central camero has caused several injuries that delayed his debut. Now the objective is to recover him as regular cash this campaign.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Mendes; Rafinha, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe.

Witches: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Rits, Balanta, Vanaken; From Ketelaere, Dost, Lang.

Hour: 18.45.

Referee: Gil Manzano (Spain).

Stadium: Princes Park.