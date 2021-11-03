11/02/2021

On at 21:37 CET

Arnau montserrat

Leo Messi will be out at Paris Saint-Germain due to discomfort in the left hamstring muscle in the match of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League that will face the Parisian team and Leipzig today in Germany. As reported by PSG in his call for the meeting, the Argentine also presented discomfort and pain in the left knee after a concussion, so he will not travel to Leipzig with the team.

Instead, Kylian Mbappé returns to the call, who missed the last league match due to an ENT infection. The Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and two midfielders, the Italian Marco Verratti and the Argentine Leandro Paredes, are still out of the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino.

Leadership at stake

Thus, without Leo Messi but with the return of Mbappé, PSG travels to Leipzig to defend the leadership of Group A. It is a more important match than it may seem due to the situation in the table.

Pochettino’s men are at the top of the standings with seven points from three games. Only two points were left on their visit to Belgium to face Bruges on the first day of the group. They cleared up the ghosts in the match against Manchester City and took more air a couple of weeks ago by beating their next rival, RB Leipzig, at home.

A match that they could perfectly lose and that should serve as a warning to ‘les parisiens’. Leipzig even took the lead in the second half with goals from André Silva and Mukiele. Leo Messi appeared there to get the chestnuts out of the fire. A double by the Argentine star, together with the great collaboration of Mbappé as a partner, brought the crash back. It was Messi’s first great night with the Parisian elastic and today he is not here to repeat his stellar meeting.

The game of Pochettino’s team continues to be far from what was expected. They proved it, again, against Lille on the last day of Ligue 1. Di María came to the rescue to achieve another comeback in the final minutes. Something that the Argentine coach’s team is used to doing so far this season.

For its part, the situation of the German team is borderline. They have lost their three commitments at the moment and with Bruges with four points they have a difficult time reaching the Europa League. Adding today against PSG seems vital considering that the Belgians face Pep’s City. Leadership and survival at stake at Red Bull Arena.

Probable lineups

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Simakan, Orbán, Angeliño; Laimer, Haidara; Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Forsberg; André Silva.

PSG: Navas; Achraf, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Menses; Herrera, Danilo, Gueye; Say María, Mbappé, Neymar.