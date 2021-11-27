

Zinedine Zidane directing Real Madrid in El Clásico against FC Barcelona on April 10, 2021.

A few hours after the newspaper Le Parisien published this Friday that the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain they met a few weeks ago in the French capital with Zinedine Zidane, the club’s sports director, Leonardo, denied that information and showed his support for Mauricio Pochettino.

In statements to the agency France Presse, Leonardo assured that he has not had any contact with Zizou and that they do not seek the departure of Pochettino, announced in England as a possible Manchester United manager.

A reaction to the cover of Le Parisien, which on a photo of the former Real Madrid coach titled: “PSG-Zidane, the secret meeting.”

The newspaper maintains that Zidane met Leonardo at the beginning of the month in a central hotel in the French capital and with the CEO, Jean-Claude Blanc, who knows him well.

He adds that the idea of ​​the Qatari owners of the club is sign Zidane for next season, but that his arrival can be anticipated if Pochettino leaves the club or if the good game takes a long time to arrive.

The Argentine coach does not convince, says Le Parisien, neither to the leaders nor to members of the staff, while Pochettino continues to yearn to return to England, where he gained prestige at Tottenham.

The Argentine, adds the newspaper, has failed to discipline the team’s star constellation, something that only a figure of the stature of Zizou seems in a position to achieve.

Qatar is not satisfied with a team that wins, He also wants a team that shines, with figures of the stature of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mbappé or Keylor Navas, especially in a year in which the emirate of the gulf is going to organize the World Cup.

Zizou, who is an ambassador for that competition, would be a perfect cover letter for the team that serves as his flag.

Also, always according to Le Parisien, the arrival of the French coach would be an argument to convince Mbappé to stay at the club, in the face of his refusal to extend his contract that ends next June.

They both admire each other and Zizou already tried to convince MbappéThen at Monaco, to sign for Real Madrid when he was coach of the white team.

