The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) fired French soccer player Aminata Diallo on Thursday after she was released by the authorities after being arrested for her alleged involvement in the attack on her partner Kheira Mamraoui.

Diallo was released without charge after being detained for 36 hours. In turn, the judicial authorities released an acquaintance of the now former PSG footballer, who had been imprisoned in Lyon for extortion, and who was suspected of having organized the attack on Mamraoui.

It should be noted that the investigations to try to clarify the details of the case will continue, so It is not ruled out that legal action can be taken against those involved. Investigators have made it clear that the case still raises many questions.

For its part, also a PSG player, Sakina Karchaoui, was questioned also today by researchers.

Karchaoui would have been another of the players of the Parisian club who would have received phone calls from that man to speak ill of Hamraoui.

According to several French media citing sources of the investigation, Diallo has refused to seek the assistance of lawyers and flatly denies his involvement in the act committed against his partner.

Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning and released this Thursday after being questioned about her possible involvement in the attack on Hamraoui. It happened exactly a week ago on the outskirts of Paris.

Hamraoui was attacked by two masked men who beat her legs with an iron bar, so he could not play the Champions League match between PSG and Real Madrid on Tuesday.

This attack caused the footballer with bruises and injuries that required some stitches in the legs and hands, which were affected when trying to protect herself. Nonetheless, he suffered no permanent injuries.

The French press has indicated that from this weekend I could resume some exercises soft.

The authorities have centered the motive of said aggression on the hypothesis of rivalry between the players since they share the same position as attacking midfielders in both PSG and the French national team.

One of the reasons that has led researchers to establish this hypothesis is that Diallo was called up by her national team in October to replace the injured Hamraoui. in two qualifying matches for the 2023 World Cup.

At 31 years old, Hamraoui returned to PSG this season after passing through Lyon and playing three seasons at FC Barcelona, with whom he won the women’s Champions League last year.

For its part, Diallo, 26, was on loan to Atlético de Madrid for part of last season.

