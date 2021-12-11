12/10/2021

On at 19:21 CET

While the PSG He is known for being very hard on footballers who do not want to renew their relationship with the club, It seems that with Xavi Simons the strategy is changing course. The arrival of the new director of the PSG training center has been accompanied by several accolades for the former Barça youth squad.

In an interview for the French medium, ‘Le Parisien’, Cabaye has been asked for the contractual situation of Xavi SimonsFar from getting wet, he has raved about the talented young Dutchman: “It’s not up to me to say it. I would just highlight their exemplary demeanor when they are in the field. I congratulate you on your investment. They are good people and they show it every day. ”

A complicated club for young people

The reality of PSG does not facilitate the rise of young players, since the high level of demand and the constant stellar arrivals in all the plots of the field make thatMake it easier to reach the elite by going out to other clubs.

Despite everything, in recent years there have been several names that have come out of the Parisian quarry such as Kimpembe, Eat Y Rabiot. But despite these exceptions, it is difficult for PSG to give flight to its homegrown players, that is why Cabaye does not close the door to young people looking for minutes: “We are focusing on the progress of the players. The heart of the project is the player. If we can make him grow at home, better, but We are not going to prevent foreign clubs from coming. ”