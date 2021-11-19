11/19/2021 at 2:22 PM CET

PSG is one of the great protagonists in Ligue 1: the top 10 of the most valuable players currently compete in the Parisian team. From Kylian Mbappé (€ 160M) to Mauro Icardi (€ 35M), Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has the best team in French football at his disposal.

French, who contract with the club ends at the end of the season and its renewal is on the air, leads the ranking together with his inseparable teammates in the offensive zone: Neymar (€ 100M) and Leo Messi (€ 80M) make up a luxury podium and one of the most authoritarian tridents in Europe.

The former AS Monaco is at the top of the ranking: Kylian Mbappé (€ 160M), Neymar (€ 100M), Leo Messi (€ 80M), Marquinhos (€ 75M), Achraf Hakimi (€ 70M), Gianluigi Donnarumma (€ 65M), Marco Verratti (€ 55M), Presnel Kimpembe ( € 40M), Nuno Mendes (€ 40M) and Mauro Icardi (€ 35M).

Ligue 1 and the Champions League, the big goals

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG has experienced a particularly outstanding summer market: players like Donnarumma, Achraf, Sergio Ramos, Wijnaldum and Leo Messi with the intention of definitively consolidating in France and take a leap in Europe after a final and semi-finals in the last two editions.

The French team is one of the great favorites both in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, the great obsession of the club. The presence of players like Sergio Ramos or Leo Messi, two of the most decisive footballers in LaLiga in recent decades, raise the competitive ceiling of a pharaonic team.