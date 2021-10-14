10/14/2021

21:32 CEST

Roger Payró

Sergio Ramos grows dwarfs. When it seemed that his debut with PSG was very close to materializing, the center-back will have to wait another ten days. This is the decision of the club’s medical team, which does not want to take any risk with Beds according to ‘L’Équipe’. The left soleus already gave him problems in the past and prudence is the best option. In addition, the French newspaper ensures that the doctors did not like that the Spanish player leaked his possible return to the pitch to press. Thus, the former Real Madrid captain will be dismissed and joins the long list of absences of Mauricio Pochettino in the face of tomorrow’s duel against Angers that opens matchday 10 of Ligue 1.

An outstanding leader, the capital’s team hopes to make up for the last setback in Rennes. There he suffered just before the break the first defeat of the league season (2-1). You will have to substantially modify your eleven Pochettino type, because in addition to Ramos Leo Messi, Neymar, Marquinhos, Paredes, Di María and Keylor Navas are also out, all of them concentrated with their respective teams in the controversial window of qualifying matches for the World Cup in Latin America. In fact, the Costa Rican goalkeeper withdrew with discomfort at halftime of his match against the United States and will undergo tests in Paris to determine the extent of his injury.

Juan Bernat returns

But it is not all bad news for Pochettino. Juan Bernat, KO for months due to a serious knee injury, could reappear. “Okay, he’s training with the group and there are possibilities to see him tomorrow with us & rdquor ;, acknowledged the Argentine coach in the previous match, where he assured that“ I have no doubts that Ramos will be able to find his best level & rdquor ;.

Murphy’s also had words for Neymar, that this week he threatened to retire from football once the Qatar World Cup is over because of the pressure that he undergoes. “He is a sincere man, but his mental strength, in a life that has been under the spotlight for a long time, is great. He has been under a lot of pressure since he was little. Sometimes things are taken out of context. Ney loves football and I am sure he will play for more years. I have no doubts & rdquor ;.

Kurzawa, Draxler and Gharbi are doubt but the Parisian eleven, already with the other internationals back, will be guaranteed. Angers, surprising fourth place, have the loss of Zinédine Khaled although they dream big in the Parc des Princes.

Probable lineups:

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Rafinha, Icardi and Mbappé.

Angers: Bernardoni; Manceau, Traoré, Thomas; Cabot, Mendy, Mangani, Ebosse; Boufal, Bahoken, Cho.

Referee: Bastien Dechepy.

Hour: 21.00