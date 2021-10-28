10/28/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The PSG receives this Friday at 9:00 p.m. the visit of the Lille, current champion of the French league, pending the physical condition of Leo Messi. After the absence of Rosario in training this Thursday, Maurio Pochettino announced at a press conference that the Barça player is suffering from muscular discomfort and his availability for the duel this Friday is unknown.

“The match against Marseille ended without problems, but today he felt some muscular discomfort. As a precaution he trained individually. Let’s hope he’s fine tomorrow & rdquor ;, the PSG coach detailed this Thursday.

He also did not exercise with his companions. Kylian Mbappé, confirmed loss due to an ENT infection that prevented him from training during the week. The Parisian club expects the French forward to rejoin the group early next week. As reported by PSG in a statement, the injured will not be available this Friday either. Sergio Bouquets, Frame Verratti and Leandro Parades.

Praises to Messi

Pochettino, criticized in France for undermining the performance of Messi by placing him too close to the right wing, he defended before the media that the Rosario “With your reading of the game, you can play everywhere & rdquor;. “Leo is a player who can start on the forehand going inside, or playing as a 10 and pulling back to help build. He is the best player in the world and he places himself where the play requires it & rdquor ;, analyzed the coach.

The PSG, leader of the League 1 with seven points of advantage over the second classified, the surprising Lens, is measured at a Lille far from the level that last year earned him to win the championship. March tenth, mired in a very irregular dynamic at the level of results.

Probable lineups

PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Wijnaldum, Gueye, Herrera; Say María, Icardi or Messi, Neymar.

Lille: Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Djalo, Mandava; Weah, Xeka, Sanches, Bamba; David, Yilmaz.